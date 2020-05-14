Jersey Shore : Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up

Fans may be rooting for Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio to get together, but Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a little more hesitant.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast is back home after Angelina Pivarnick's bachelorette party in New Orleans. Much to everyone's surprise, during the trip, Jenni and Pauly ended up in bed together after flirting all night — though it ultimately didn't go further than harmless nuzzling.

Back in New Jersey, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike meet up for a gym/rehash session.

"Was that for real?" Ronnie wonders. "I would like to see it. I would like to seem them hook up."

"I mean, I don't know," Mike admits. "If things don't necessarily work out, it may cause people to start picking sides."

"That's true," Ronnie acknowledges. "That is very true."

"Somebody catches feelings, next thing you know, people are going to start picking sides," Mike warns. "And that may not be a good situation."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Adam Bettcher/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, with Angelina's wedding coming up, Vinny Guadagnino is rehearsing a dance routine for him and the guys to surprise her with.

"When we gave Lauren the dance at Mike's wedding, it was a great gift to her," he says. "So we want to do that same thing for Angelina."

He invites his mom Paula over to film him. Of course, she brings along the infamous Uncle Nino, who can't help but insert himself into Vinny's choreography.

"The good news is that if Uncle Nino can make this dance routine work, so can the guys," Vinny says.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.