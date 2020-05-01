Jersey Shore 's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Agrees to Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has agreed to a plea deal in his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday, the Jersey Shore star pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, according to TMZ. While the outlet reported Ortiz-Magro will not serve any jail time, he will be placed on 36 months probation, must complete 30 days of community service, and donate $20,000 to a battered women's shelter in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE has reached out to Ortiz-Magro's lawyer and representative for comment.

In February, Ortiz-Magro's lawyer told PEOPLE that the City Attorney dropped two of the seven charges against the MTV personality.

“As we have been saying from the beginning, the facts and circumstances and relating to the arrest and charging of Ronnie were exaggerated and factually incorrect,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney said in a statement. “Now, after further investigation, the City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie. They agreed that these allegations were baseless and made up. We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results.”

The exes have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

In October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation with Harley, 32. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.” The kidnapping charge was then dropped, but he was charged with domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and making criminal threats misdemeanors, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom, she obtained another restraining order against Ortiz-Magro on Nov. 8.

In January, Ortiz-Magro, 34, was granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after he said Harley attacked him.

When reached by PEOPLE for comment at the time, Bloom said Harley had yet to be served with the restraining order.

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jenn Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” Bloom said.

“We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jenn just wants to raise her baby in peace," she added, noting Ortiz-Magro and Harley's 2-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.