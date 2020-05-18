'Jersey Shore' star DJ Pauly D unrecognizable in 'sophisticated' quarantine beard: 'Doesn't even look like him!'

DJ Pauly D has a new look. (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

DJ Pauly D’s got a brand new look for the club.

The Jersey Shore star — whose real name is Paul DelVecchio — has grown a beard over the past month. On Monday, when he posted a photo of himself with the facial hair, along with a New York Yankees baseball cap covering his signature style, he looked almost like a different person.

His fans swooned.

“Not a beard person but...” one wrote alongside two fire emojis.

Another said, “You look really handsome older and more mature, even sophisticated.”

Others were “so into it” and pulled an Uncle Jesse from Full House, proclaiming, “HAAAAAAAAAAVE MERCY!!!!!”

There were also comments such as “doesn’t even look like him!!” and “quarantine suits him.”

With his new look, Pauly D looks a little like castmate Vinny Guadagnino, no?

Just last week, the reality star caused a similar stir when he popped up on TikTok without the hair gel he regularly uses. People couldn’t stop complimenting the reality star-turned-Las Vegas staple about his 2020 look.

Pauly D has grown a beard. (Photo: TikTok)

He’s one of the many celebs changing up their hair, either by necessity or by choice, since salons closed. Jim Carrey grew out his facial hair for nearly two months, before shaving it last week. Kevin Hart has stopped dyeing his hair, allowing his grays to show, and country singer Blake Shelton is rocking a “quarantine mullet” co-designed by his rocker girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Pauly D, though, is particularly tied to his coif.

In one of the very first episodes of his MTV show in 2009, he bragged about his hairstyle’s ability to withstand almost anything.

“My hair’s windproof, waterproof, soccerproof, motocycleproof,” he said. “I'm not sure if my hair's bulletproof. I’m not willing to try that.”

Of course, he’s made other changes to his look since he said that.

