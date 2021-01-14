Jersey Shore : Pauly D Plots to Bring His Feuding Roomies Together Using Girlfriend Nikki Hall
Everybody wants to meet Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio's girlfriend — and he's going to use that to his advantage.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the DJ uses Nikki Hall's impending visit as his chance to hopefully get his feuding roomies, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese, back together.
During a dinner with Pauly, Deena and her husband, Vinny Guadagnino brings up the topic of Pauly's girlfriend, admitting he can't believe his longtime friend has finally been "wifed up" — and Pauly seizes the opportunity.
"I want to get her to come out here, but I don't want to do a bunch of separate little dinners," he says. "I want everybody to come — will you come?"
In a confessional, he says the plan is his final shot: "Using Nikki as like, the trump card to get Deena to sit down — if this doesn't work, I'm all out of options."
Lo and behold, Deena does agree. "Yeah," she says. "I mean, I want to meet her!" (Adds Pauly to the cameras later, "Holy s---, she went for it. She took it hook, line and sinker.")
But Deena is still hesitant about being in the same room as Angelina for the first time in almost a year. (The ladies have been at odds ever since Deena, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi delivered a now-infamous bridesmaid speech at Angelina's wedding in November 2019. The drama that ensued pushed Nicole to quit the show.)
"If I could have everybody there, it's not about Deena and Angelina fighting, wedding, nothing — that s--- won't even be mentioned," Pauly reassures Deena. "You won't even talk to Angelina. She'd sit over there and you'd sit over there. It's a Nikki dinner. It's a Pauly, Nikki dinner."
Getty Images; Nikki Hall/instagram
Meanwhile, on the other side of the resort, Angelina is having her own dinner with the other boys, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. And they are working overtime to get their notoriously hardheaded costar to see things in a different light.
"Maybe I could have reacted the next day, you know, maybe talk to them in like, a week or whatever," Angelina admits. "Then also when Deena came up to me, maybe she apologized, I just didn't want to hear it — maybe I could have spoken to her that night. Maybe I need to learn, like we spoke about last night, not to engage."
"If you can get to Deena, one will fall in line and then maybe other, and then maybe the other," Ronnie predicts. "You have to start with just Deena."
"It's been 10 months," Angelina says. "I just want to let it go. I'm over it, and I don't want to do this anymore."
Says Mike in a confessional, "This is what we call in rehab, a breakthrough."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.