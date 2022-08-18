Jersey Shore : Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Wants Angelina Pivarnick to Admit Leaking Viral Wedding Speech Audio

The Jersey Shore crew's fun-filled vacation reaches a breaking point as Anjelina Pivarnick and Jenni "JWoww" Farley choose to address the "elephant in the room."

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina, 36, has a discussion with Jenni, 37, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese about how she allegedly leaked audio from their now-viral speeches at her November 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira. Vinny Guadagnino, unfortunately, is a bystander to it all.

Around the time of Angelina's wedding, audio surfaced of Jenni, Nicole, 34, and Deena, 35, poking fun at their Angelina on her wedding day. Their joint bridesmaids' speech led to a wave of social media backlash, and rumors then swirled that Angelina was responsible for leaking the toasts online.

Knowing where things are heading, Deena asks if she, along with Nicole and Vinny, 34, can excuse themselves before things escalate between Angelina and Jenni. But Jenni wants everyone to stay put, noting in a confessional that she wants to make sure "no stories are crossed" and there's "no more hearsay" amongst the group.

Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick

Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED: Jersey Shore: Guests Boo During Snooki, JWoww and Deena's Speech at Angelina's Wedding

Kicking things off, Angelina says, "I thought we said we weren't going to go to social media after Dr. Drew was flown miles and miles and miles away, okay? Literally."

"When you were going through your s--- and you texted me, and you were like, 'Don't f---ing talk about my marriage. You're gonna f---ing regret it,'" she continues. "I didn't talk about your marriage. I literally had respect for you."

Jenni, on the other hand, said the "only thing" she's mad about at this point is the speech being leaked. But Angelina affirms that she "didn't leak any audio of the speech."

Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Wants Angelina Pivarnick to Admit to Leaking Viral Wedding Speech Audio

MTV

Still angered by the situation, Jenni raises her voice as she tells the Staten Island native: "You don't admit anything. Ever. Grow some balls, is all I'm asking."

Story continues

"Just f---ing tell the truth. I'm telling you the truth on everything right now," she continues. "It's so frustrating dealing with your lies. All you have to say is 'I sold the speech.' Who gives a f---? Move on."

"As a friend, I think I deserve truth and they deserve the truth," Jenni adds of herself, as well as Nicole and Deena.

As Angelina asks Jenni specifically whether she still believes she leaked the audio, Jenni says she does. But when Jenni asks Nicole and Deena whether they believe Angelina "sold it," both Nicole and Deena say they no longer care about the situation.

Jersey Shore: Deena

MTV

Things soon worsen as Deena explodes over the situation. "I don't care, I don't care," she begins.

"I don't give a f--- if you leaked it or if you didn't," she continues through a raised voice. "If you leaked it, good for you. If you didn't leak it, I don't give a f---. I am so done. I'm f---ing done."

Nicole then turns to Deena and says: "This trip's gonna suck."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.