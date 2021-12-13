The Jersey Shore crew is back together in the Florida Keys. But someone is missing

They just can’t quit each other: We’re talking about the inimitable cast of “Jersey Shore.”

The hard partying gang’s popular spin-off, “Family Vacation,” is returning for a Season 5. The MTV reality show, which is set to premiere at 8 p.m. Jan. 6, takes place in a home in (you guessed it) the Florida Keys, People first reported.

The warm-weather lovers include Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

An Instagram announcement shows a pic of the trash-talking crew with the caption, “New year. New season. Who dis? We’re ringing in 2022 with the fam!” Missing in action is troubled cast member Ronnie Magro Ortiz, who has been seeking treatment for mental health issues.

The Garden State pals, whose original show ran for six seasons before wrapping in 2012, set up camp for their first “Family Vacation” in a Miami Beach mansion in 2018. The alcohol-fueled show followed the familiar late-night antics of the famed housemates who had barely grown up from the old days, despite many being married with kids.

The upcoming show will mark the third time this crew has assembled in South Florida. Diehard fans will recall in Season 2 (2010), the friends were also temporary 305 residents, unencumbered singletons splitting their time working at a local smoothie shop and hitting the club circuit hard.

According to an MTV description, the fun doesn’t stop in this go-around, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they’re putting it all on the table,” a release from MTV said. “With the arrival of Baby Situation and [Deena’s] new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together and in true ‘Shore’ style, the group heads to the Florida Keys to remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get.”