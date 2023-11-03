Jersey: Battered island deals with aftermath of Storm Ciarán

The clear-up from Storm Ciarán is continuing on Jersey after the island was battered by strong winds and rain.

Schools are closed for a second day and the airport is shut until at least 14:00 GMT after engineers found infrastructure issues and system failures.

The airport will only be open for emergencies and medical transfers.

A tornado and strong winds lashed the island on Wednesday night, with dozens of people evacuated from their homes.

Jersey Airport was said to have suffered extensive damage and equipment failures

Jersey's Chief Minister Kristina Moore said the government was focussed on ensuring people had shelter and were safe.

"It's really clear certain areas of the island have really been hit hard this time and the damage is very significant," she said.

"We've all seen footage of some really serious damage that has been done but it will take some time to be able to assess all of that."

Ports of Jersey said airport engineers had "identified extensive infrastructure, equipment and system failures".

It said: "We are working to remedy the faults as quickly as possible, but until the work is completed and the airport is safe, secure and compliant, it has to remain closed to commercial operations."

An announcement on the reopening is expected at midday on Friday.

The harbour is functioning as normal.

Jersey Electricity said customers who had not had power restored on Thursday afternoon would be "unlikely to get power back until [Friday], possibly longer".

Chris Ambler, chief executive, said it was due to the "number of incidents and the scale of damage, coupled with the difficulty in accessing certain locations due to road restrictions and the continued challenging weather conditions".

Jersey's library, youth service and Skills Jersey are to remain closed alongside the island's schools "to allow services to clear roads and to assess school sites".

Roads workers will be concentrating on clearing major roads of fallen trees, including La Haule Hill, St Clement's inner road, and Grouville Hill, said the government.

Liberty Bus said it hoped to run as many services as it could after all routes were suspended on Thursday.

Work is continuing to restore services to about 600 islanders who were left without a landline telephone, as well as mobile phone users who were also affected.

Jersey Post said it would re-open its offices at Rue des Pres and Broad Street which were were closed on Thursday because of the storm.

