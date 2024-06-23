Jersey retain T20 inter-island title with 2-1 win over Guernsey

Jersey captain Charles Perchard's bowling helped guide his side to victory in Guernsey [ICC]

Jersey retained their Channel Island T20 title after beating rivals Guernsey by two matches to one.

The games doubled up as warm up matches for both sides ahead of the first round to European qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup later this summer.

Jersey won both matches played on Saturday, securing seven-wicket and eight-wicket victories at the KGV.

But Guernsey, ranked 12 places below world number 25 Jersey, got a morale-boosting four-wicket win on Sunday.

Jersey travel to Germany next month for European Qualifier B while Guernsey host European Qualifier C in August.

Guernsey drew a series with Belgium earlier this month while Jersey beat Denmark in two matches last week.

Jersey impress in opening matches

Nick Greenwood's 85 in the opening match was the highest individual score of the series [ICC]

Zak Damarell top scored with 40 as Guernsey posted 156-6 off their 20 overs in the opening game between the sides as Jersey skipper Charles Perchard took 3-33.

In reply Wellington opener Nick Greenwood smashed 85 off 50 balls including three sixes and nine fours while Jonty Jenner got 35 as Jersey reached 157-3 with 11 balls to spare.

It was a similar story in the second game as Jersey’s bowlers decimated Guernsey’s top order to leave them on 48-6 off seven overs.

Ben Ferbrache (34) and Luke Bichard (25 not out) put on an important eighth-wicket stand of 42 as Guernsey were bowled out for 134 with two balls left.

Perchard was again Jersey’s best bowler with 3-17 while Dan Burrell took 3-34.

But Jonty Jenner hit five sixes in an impressive 80 not out off just 31 balls while Harrison Carlyon got 41 as Jersey cruised to 137-2 off just 11.3 overs.

Guernsey get a victory

Tom Nightingale's innings of 61 helped Guernsey to victory [ICC]

But Guernsey went away with a win from Sunday’s final game as they restricted Jersey to 148-8.

Zak Tribe hit 43 not out after Greenwood, Jenner and Josh Lawrenson had all had scores in the 20’s.

Charlie Forshaw took 3-17 and Martin-Dale Bradley 3-22 on a good morning for Guernsey’s bowlers.

In reply their batters did their bit as the top five all made double figures - Tom Nightingale smashed three sixes and six fours in a 36-ball 61 that built the foundation for their win.

Damarell scored 23 and Adam Martel 20 as Guernsey made 149-6 with five balls to spare.