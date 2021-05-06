Jersey protest: A brief history of British fishing feuds, from the cod wars to Brexit

Joe Sommerlad
·4 min read
French fishing boats protest in front of the port of St Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit on 6 May 2021 (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty)
French fishing boats protest in front of the port of St Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit on 6 May 2021 (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty)

A flotilla of around 60 French trawlers have descended on Jersey after threatening to blockade the port of St Helier and stop goods arriving or leaving as part of an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The British government has responded by sending two royal navy offshore patrol vessels, the HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, to the Channel Island as a precautionary measure after reacting angrily to what it said were disproportionate and unacceptable threats from French maritime minister Annick Girardin to cut off the island’s electricity supply.

In a phone call with John Le Fondre, chief minister of Jersey, Boris Johnson stressed the need for an urgent de-escalation in tensions and fresh dialogue on fishing access, warning that any blockade would be “completely unjustified”.

France’s fishermen are worried about their livelihoods after their pre-existing arrangements with Jersey, set out under the 2000 Granville Bay Agreement, were scrapped because of Brexit.

New fishing rules introduced by the island’s government under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement require French boats to prove they have a history of fishing in Jersey's waters before they can be granted a permit. But it has been claimed that additional technical requirements were added without prior notice.

A spokesperson for the fishermen told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday morning that, if the current feud is not resolved, it would “kill 70 per cent of the French fleet”.

Tensions in the English Channel last erupted in the “scallop wars” of late August 2018, when rocks, smoke bombs and other projectiles were thrown at English and Scottish vessels by French boats in the Bay of Seine off the coast of Normandy.

The skirmish was branded “clear piracy” by the Scottish White Fish Producers Association at the time, as the British boats were legally harvesting the fishing grounds when they came under attack.

That dispute arose from the fact that France only permits commercial scallop fishing between 1 October and 15 May to reduce the impact on its shellfish population, but the rule did not apply to British fishermen, who were therefore accused of “pillaging” vital supplies of what is an important regional export product by carrying on their activities outside of that seasonal window.

“The deeper issues behind the clashes should be settled by talking around the table, not on the high seas where people could be hurt,” Britain’s National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations said at the time, appealing for calm.

Prior to that flashpoint, the previous clash took place 15 miles off the coast of Le Harve on 10 October 2012, when 40 French boats cornered their British rivals, attempting to ram them and throwing rocks and nets with a view to damaging their propellers and engines and even burning an English rugby shirt as an act of provocation, according to Channel 4 News.

The Frenchmen justified their aggression by insisting the British had drifted 12 miles inside an exclusion zone demarcated by the EU’s common fisheries policy, an accusation hotly refuted by the opposing side.

The French coast guard was criticised for failing to intervene but argued the conflict had taken place outside French territorial waters, meaning it had no jurisdiction. Both sides ultimately called on their respective navies to restore the peace and an uneasy truce abided.

French and British fishing boats collide during a scrap in the English Channel over scallop fishing rights on 28 August 2018Reuters
French and British fishing boats collide during a scrap in the English Channel over scallop fishing rights on 28 August 2018Reuters

But commercial fishing remains big business on both sides of the Channel and a number of other heated incidents have come to pass over the years.

The Cherbourg dispute of late March and early April 1993 saw the UK again exchanging angry words with its neighbour over crab fishing in the Channel Islands.

In the 1950s and 1970s, Britain’s enemy was Iceland in what became known as the “cod wars”, which was only slightly less tense than the age of mutually-assured destruction with which it coincided, and concerned the right to fish for cod and whitefish in the north Atlantic.

The royal navy deployed 37 warships to protect British interests during that period, a time when the Icelandic coast guard used net cutters to sever trawlers’ hauls and rifle fire was seen, indicating just how seriously the feud was taken.

Britain almost went to war with Russia over an assault on its fisherman in 1904 as a result of the Dogger Bank incident, when Russian warships mistook North Sea fisherman for hostile Japanese ships in thick fog and opened fire.

But seagoing tensions with France date back to at least the end of the Napoleonic Wars in 1815, after which French fishermen capitalised on the peace and a lack of clear laws to dominate commercial trawling along the Kent and Sussex coasts, prompting a select committee investigation in the House of Commons in 1833.

Read More

Jersey news – live: French fishing vessels gather as Royal Navy ships patrol

UK to send ships to Jersey amid fears over threat of blockade by French fishermen

UK blasts ‘unacceptable’ threats by France to cut Jersey’s electricity supply in fishing dispute

Latest Stories

  • T.J. Oshie scores emotional hat trick in first game since father's death

    T.J. Oshie delivered the best moment of the NHL season on Wednesday.

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Jets blank Flames to clinch playoff spot, snap 7-game losing streak

    Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler had two goals each as Winnipeg defeated the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Thursday to snap an ugly seven-game losing streak and clinch a playoff spot.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich ejected for cross check on Anthony Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich was punched in the back of the head by Tom Wilson on Monday, and was ejected Wednesday for his own cross check on Anthony Mantha.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • New Georgia law legalizing college athlete endorsements also allows schools to take athletes' money

    As Georgia athletes can soon make endorsement money, their schools can also take up to 75% of that money to redistribute to other athletes.

  • Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold fighting for Olympic berth

    TORONTO — Mandy Bujold would have preferred fighting this battle in the ring. Instead, the Tokyo Olympics fate for Canada’s best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her qualifying tournament was scrapped due to the pandemic. Bujold and her lawyer, Sylvie Rodrigue, lost their appeal to the International Olympic Committee earlier this week, leaving CAS as her last chance to box in what would be her final Olympics. “I had been hopeful (about the IOC’s decision),” Bujold told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. “But they did not even address the issues in our letter, which is really unfortunate, right? You think of the Olympics and the principles of Olympism, you think about fairness, you think about sportsmanship, you think about all these things that make the Olympics what they are, and make me proud to be an Olympian and to get this response was really tough.” After a competitive year erased by COVID-19, the 11-time national flyweight champion had been confident she’d clinch a berth at the qualifying tournament this month in Buenos Aires. The event was recently cancelled amid coronavirus cases in Argentina. With no remaining international competitions for boxers from the Americas, athletes were selected on a revised ranking system using three events between 2018 and 2019 — events Bujold didn’t compete in because they conflicted with her maternity leave. Bujold’s daughter Kate was born on Nov. 5, 2018. Rodrigue calls Bujold’s situation a human rights violation and discrimination case. In the Olympic Boxing Task Force’s revised ranking system for Tokyo, “it’s like Mandy has never been ranked in the world,” Rodrigue said. “What we say is the fact that they do not accommodate pregnant or postpartum athletes by recognizing their rankings pre-pregnancy, they are violating the rights of the athletes from a gender equity and from a discrimination standpoint,” she said. The 33-year-old Bujold had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, and had already pushed back her departure for a year after the Olympics were postponed to 2021. “I’ve been training for this opportunity, for this final moment to kind of close this chapter of my career, and now not even being able to have that opportunity, that’s really tough,” she said. Both the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada wrote letters in support of her appeal to the IOC, Bujold said. The continental qualifiers were originally scheduled for last March, but were scrapped due to the pandemic. Adding to the frustration, the European qualifying event is still happening next month in Paris. Bujold said a European boxer with an identical story — she had a baby and took maternity leave around the same time — is just one fight from punching her ticket to Tokyo. Whatever the CAS rules, there was never a doubt Bujold would pursue this battle to the end. “I think about when I’m preparing for a fight in the ring, I make sure that I do everything possible to give myself the opportunity to win. And, that’s exactly what we’re doing right now, in a different type of fight,” she told CP. Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion who was previously ranked No. 2 in the Americas, would be the first Canadian woman to box in back-to-back Olympics. Her Rio Olympics ended in heartbreak due to illness; hours before her quarterfinal bout she was in hospital on an I.V. Her goal was to close her career with a medal in Tokyo. Now with everything in doubt, it’s not easy some days to go to the gym. “At the end of the day, I’m trusting Sylvie, I’m trusting her team to fight for me,” she said. "So, I need to be prepared and do my part by staying ready, and staying in shape. So until there’s a final conclusion, at the end of all of this, I need to just stay ready.” The Associated Press

  • Three Canadian teams to play in women's hockey Dream Gap Tour in Calgary

    CALGARY — Canada's top players in women's hockey will finally get to play real games later this month in Calgary. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) is holding Canada's first Dream Gap Tour event in over a year May 24-30 at a Calgary venue yet to be announced. Sixty players from the PWHPA's three Canadian hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will play to determine the Canadian Secret Cup champion. Secret, which announced a $1-million sponsorship of the PWHPA earlier this year, and the NHL's Calgary Flames are the financial partners in the event. Similar COVID-19 quarantine and testing protocols established by Hockey Canada for the world junior men's hockey championship and national women's and para hockey camps in Alberta will be incorporated. Alberta tightened restrictions this week in the face of rising COVID cases, but Alberta Health has approved plans for the women's tournament, PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford said. "They believe the protocols, the quote-unquote bubble that's been put in place, will secure the safety of our group and Albertans," the Hockey Hall of Famer told The Canadian Press. "There will be no interaction with the public." While the PWHPA's Calgary plans were in the works before Nova Scotia's premier pulled the plug on this month's women's world championship, the Dream Gap Tour now offers an oasis in what's been a pandemic hockey desert for the majority of players in the national women's team pool. The last real games many of them played came in a PWHPA tournament March 6-8, 2020 in Arizona. The last PWHPA event in Canada was Jan. 11-12, 2020 in Toronto. The PWHPA's American chapter has played a handful of games in the United States in recent weeks, although a two-day tournament in St. Louis was postponed from early April to May 16-17. Canada's mandatory 14-day quarantine upon return from outside the country kept Canadian players from participating in the U.S. games. Stricter health regulations across Canada also made skating together in groups impossible at times and planning actual games in the country a non-starter. "It's been so challenging," Hefford said. "We had to try to encourage our players to be patient early on in the season, and even in early 2021 we continued to reiterate we would only host events if we could feel really comfortable about the safety of everyone involved." The PWHPA, which includes Canadian and U.S. national team players, rose from the ashes of the Canadian Women's Hockey League that folded in 2019. The goal of the roughly 150 players is a sustainable league that offers the competitive supports and training environments the male pros get, and wages that allow them to be professional athletes. They've so far refused to join the six-team National Women's Hockey League, which recently announced a doubling of each team's salary cap to US$300,000 for next season. The Toronto Six is the lone Canadian club in that league. The PWHPA held a series of Dream Gap Tour tournaments and events across North America in 2019-20 before the global pandemic brought the sporting world to its knees. The pandemic continued to impede women's hockey internationally and domestically. The women's world championship in Nova Scotia was cancelled a second straight year, although Hockey Canada is committed to hosting the tournament in August in a location yet to be named. January's world under-18 women's championship in Sweden was called off, while a men's under-20 champion was crowned in Edmonton that month. The men's world under-18 championship in Texas concludes Thursday. The men's world championship is scheduled to open in just over two weeks on May 21 in Riga, Latvia. The NHL, men's minor pro leagues and major junior's Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all operated in some form this winter. Calgary's Scotiabank, Toronto's Sonnet and Montreal's Bauer squaring off for a trophy and prize money can help revive the visibility of women's hockey in Canada, Hefford said. "We represent the players and we want to see them out there," she stated. "We have partners that have been so loyal and committed, so helpful in this process to move this forward, get the women back on the ice. "It seems like men's hockey has gone on and we continue to hit these hurdles. "I hope this is a great opportunity for the women to play, but also for people to see the best of women's hockey on the ice again." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • NASCAR's lofty expectations for its new Cup Series car create a lot of pressure to fulfill them

    NASCAR is counting on its new car to produce cheaper and more entertaining racing. That's a lot to ask.