Jersey Mike’s sub shop sets its latest restaurant opening in Charlotte area

Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open its latest Charlotte-region store in the Lake Norman area, company officials said Friday.

The popular chain known for its fresh-grilled subs will open Wednesday in a new Publix-anchored retail center at 14007 North Creek Village in Huntersville.

That’s along Sam Furr Road (N.C. 73 East) across from Davidson-Concord Road.

Franchise owner Rodger Blake-Ward will hold a grand opening and fundraiser Wednesday through Sunday to support Special Olympics North Carolina.

The restaurant will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and can be reached by calling 240-690-2280.

Founded in 1956, Jersey Mike’s Subs has 2,500 locations nationwide.