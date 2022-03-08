New Jersey Man, 25, Still Missing 2 Days After Being Swept Out to Sea While Swimming in Hawaii

Matthew Preziose

Kaua‘i Police Department

Authorities are still searching for Matthew Preziose, a 25-year-old New Jersey man who had been swept out to sea while swimming in waters off Lumaha'i on the North Shore in Kaua'i, Hawaii, on Saturday.

Rescuers were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. when two swimmers were in distress in waters off Lumaha'i Beach, near Lumaha'i River, according to a preliminary report.

"Lifeguards with the North Roving Patrol Unit were first on scene, where bystanders reported that one swimmer made it safely to shore while the second swimmer, Preziose, was last seen being swept out to sea," read a news release from the County of Kaua'i on Sunday.

The same information was also posted to the County of Kaua'i's Facebook page.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, lifeguards and firefighters on Jet Ski, and more joined the search on Saturday, "utilizing their water and air assets" to help locate the missing swimmer, focusing on the area "from the reefs off Hā'ena point to Hanalei Bay, with an emphasis on the Lumaha'i Beach area."

Around 6 p.m., firefighters and lifeguards suspended their search, while the U.S. Coast Guard continued the search through the night.

PEOPLE has reached out to a public information officer with the County of Kaua'i and the Kaua'i Fire Department for additional comment and updated information, but did not immediately hear back.

"The search was resumed Sunday morning with lifeguards and firefighters on Jet Ski, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, Jet Ski assets from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), along with air and water assets from the U.S. Coast Guard," according to the news release.

"Shoreline searches are also being conducted Sunday by the Kaua'i Police Department and DLNR," the news release said.

Preziose is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts. Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.