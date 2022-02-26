America's kids are watching Russia's war on Ukraine. We should pay attention.

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
In a nation of loud voices – often terribly, terribly loud – it’s easy to overlook the softer ones. The ones that would, perhaps, just like to be heard, please, if the noisy, noisy yelling people on TV wouldn’t mind.

One of those voices made its way to USA TODAY this week, an email popping up like a reminder that while we shake our heads and pound our fists and holler and wail about Russia’s unprovoked and unconscionable invasion of Ukraine, there are young people across America watching and reckoning with the news and the images of war.

The message was from Ava Felice, a 16-year-old from Vineland, New Jersey, who is a high school junior at Cumberland County Technical Education Center.

“Hello and Good Afternoon!” the email began, a tone I appreciated in the middle of a day of dreadful news. “I wanted to contact you because I wanted to bring the feelings and thoughts of so many high schoolers to light, especially with the national and international circumstances prevalent right now. Today in school, I experienced firsthand how crushing the stress of covid, threats of shooting, economic crises, and most of all – impending war, can be.”

Attached to the email was a subtly powerful photo that showed Ava and several of her classmates in a semicircle of chairs in front of a classroom television, watching President Joe Biden speak about the war in Ukraine.

Students at Cumberland County Technical Education Center in Vineland, New Jersey, watch news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Students at Cumberland County Technical Education Center in Vineland, New Jersey, watch news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24.

“So many people falsely believe that all high schoolers care about now-a-days are social media and tiktok dances,” Ava wrote. “In my law class, my friends and I watched with angst the live press talk regarding the attacks abroad. I know so many other teens would agree with me, in that our worries are often misunderstood, or even disregarded.”

'A live look at the entire thing'

She’s right. I had spent all day reading the news, reaching out to experts and talking with colleagues as we tried to get our arms around the most significant outbreak of aggression on the European continent in a generation. I knew it was a moment – the kind of moment I would one day look back on and remember where I was and what I was doing.

But I hadn’t thought about my own kids in high school, who like Ava and her friends were surely aware of what was happening. I hadn’t thought about the fact that they too will remember this moment, and it will impact them now and in the future.

I emailed Ava and, after speaking with her mother, Kate Felice, got on the phone with the teen and talked about what prompted her to reach out to different news organizations with her thoughts and with that photo.

Ava Felice, 16, a junior at Cumberland County Technical Education Center in Vineland, New Jersey.
Ava Felice, 16, a junior at Cumberland County Technical Education Center in Vineland, New Jersey.

She said adults “kind of forget that these type of things we’re seeing on our phones, they’re impacting us. We’re getting a live look at the entire thing, right at our fingertips.”

We often try to shelter our kids from the darkness out there, forgetting there’s really nowhere for them to hide.

“It’s insane how much we’re connected to all this from such a young age,” Ava said. “It’s hard to find that balance where we can feel secure but also be willing to accept what’s to come.”

Let that one swirl around in your head a bit. Between, as Ava mentioned in her email, school shootings and the pandemic and now this, we’ve got teenagers trying to strike a balance between fearing the present and settling on a future that can often look bleak.

“From our phones we’re seeing people just like us in (Ukraine) who are victims,” Ava said. “A lot of us are scared because we’re just so confused about what could happen next, plus we’re young so we have our whole lives ahead.”

And what have we grownups been doing? Some who have kids, certainly, have talked to them about the unfolding war. But many of us have focused on hollering and wailing, or on listening to others holler and wail.

'Don't underestimate our generation'

While we were doing that, Ava and her friends in New Jersey, and undoubtedly smart kids like them in every state in the country, were watching the news, then hopping on their phones to learn more, probably scratching their heads and wondering how we adult types managed to screw the world up so badly and not learn lessons from the past.

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine&#39;s Lugansk region
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region

Ava, to her credit, had the wherewithal to try and make her voice heard.

“We took that picture and it really struck me,” she said. “I got home and was telling my mom about it and she said, ‘You have to tell somebody this.’”

So Ava sent her email. And it found its way to me. And I got to hear a non-yelling voice tell me some things I – and many of us, I’d argue – needed to hear.

Our kids know what’s what. We owe it to them to listen, and we owe it to them to not just holler and wail, but to do better. To work harder so the future they head into isn’t a complete mess.

“Don’t underestimate our generation, because we’re stronger than you think,” Ava said. “Even though we’re a generation of technology, you might think we’re apathetic in terms of these issues. We’re not. We’re ready to be the change in America.”

Hers is not the voice we hear most in times like this. We might be far better off if it were.

Thanks, Ava.

