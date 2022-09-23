New Jersey high school football player dies two weeks after injury during game

A New Jersey high school football player died Wednesday after he was seriously injured in a game earlier this month.

Linden High School sophomore Xavier McClain, 16, suffered an apparent head injury while returning a kickoff at the beginning of the second half in a game against Woodbridge High School on Sept. 9.

Following the injury, an ambulance was driven on to the field to attend to McClain.

"With your prayers, Xavier fought a good fight. In the end, he succumbed to the injuries that he sustained a couple weeks ago while playing football during the LHS Tigers’ game vs Woodbridge," Linden Mayor Derek Armstead wrote on social media.

“This news hurts because I have known his parents, Lisa and Norm for years, Xavier and Andres, their two sons, since they were little boys,” Armstead wrote. “My wife and I spend time in their home and our children played together. Tragically, their worst fear came true.”

McClain rushed for 18 yards, caught a pass and made four tackles on defense. Linden won the game 31-0.

Linden is scheduled to play Perth Amboy Friday night. No announcement has been made concerning the status of that game.

