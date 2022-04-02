New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says He's Changing State Bird to the Middle Finger

Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is changing the state's official bird to another infamous fowl –– to the middle finger.

April Fools'!

To mark the prankers' holiday on Friday, Murphy noted in an executive order shared on Instagram that New Jersey's bird has been the American Goldfinch since June 27, 1935. However, he said that it's time to select a new bird that "reflects New Jersey's culture and values."

"New Jersey drivers are famous for their skills, enthusiasm, and expressive hand gestures. The State Bird is hereby changed from the American Goldfinch to the Middle Finger," he wrote, referencing the controversial gesture's moniker of "flipping the bird."

He jokingly ordered "every person or entity" in the state of New Jersey "to cooperate fully in all matters ... "

He ended with, "HAPPY APRIL FOOLS!"

Murphy isn't the only politician who had fun with April Fools' Day this year. First Lady Jill Biden pranked her staff and reporters on a flight home from California when she went into costume as an attendant to hand out treats. Biden had delivered remarks to a farmworkers' union earlier in the day.

After the press and Jill — wearing a dark dress, jacket and face mask — boarded the plane and took off, they settled in for the in-flight meal service.

After the meal, according to the traveling pool, "a flight attendant with short black hair — wearing a black pants suit, black face mask and a name badge reading Jasmine — walked through the staff, Secret Service and press cabins passing out Dove ice cream bars."

Roughly five minutes after distributing the sweet treats, "Jasmine" reappeared in the press section of the cabin, this time sans wig, revealing her true identity: that of the first lady of the United States.

"April Fools'," Jill told reporters, who were "totally fooled" as were the White House staffers on-board, none of whom were aware of the surprise.

Press secretary Michael LaRosa, and senior adviser Anthony Bernal told reporters they were "just as surprised when 'Jasmine' revealed her true identity to them," the pool reported.

Jill — at that point "laughing and visibly pleased with her prank" — then returned to her cabin for the rest of the flight.