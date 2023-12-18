New Jersey faces Philadelphia in Metropolitan Division action

Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-12-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head to the New Jersey Devils in Metropolitan Division play on Tuesday.

New Jersey is 16-12-1 overall with a 5-4-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are seventh in the league with 101 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Philadelphia is 17-10-3 overall and 7-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have given up 79 goals while scoring 87 for a +8 scoring differential.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 13 goals and 10 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Owen Tippett has scored 10 goals with eight assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (upper body), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

Flyers: Carter Hart: day to day (illness), Noah Cates: out (foot), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press