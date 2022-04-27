New Jersey faces Carolina, seeks to halt 4-game slide

New Jersey Devils (27-44-9, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-20-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey heads into the matchup with Carolina after losing four in a row.

The Hurricanes are 29-14-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.6.

The Devils are 9-13-3 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 239 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jack Hughes leads the team with 26.

In their last meeting on April 23, Carolina won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 80 points, scoring 37 goals and adding 43 assists. Seth Jarvis has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 46 total assists and has 71 points. Nico Hischier has seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Devils: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (rest), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils: Fabian Zetterlund: day to day (undisclosed), Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), P.K. Subban: out (illness), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand), Nico Hischier: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press