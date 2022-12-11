Jersey explosion rescue teams do not expect to find any survivors

St Helier search crew - Government of Jersey via Twitter/Reuters

Rescuers searching the scene of an explosion in Jersey in which three people have been confirmed dead said they expect to find more bodies, with about 12 residents still missing.

Robin Smith, chief of Jersey Police, said specialist teams will continue their "meticulous and painstaking search" of the area in St Helier and warned it was likely to be "weeks" before investigations are completed.

The force earlier said the mission was now a "recovery operation" for "around a dozen" missing people and they no longer expect to find anyone alive.

A blast destroyed the three-storey Haut du Mont block at about 4am on Saturday.

Mr Smith said it was likely that the blast was a gas explosion but this is not yet confirmed. Andium Homes, the building's housing association, and gas supplier Island Energy are working with the fire service and health and safety authority to identify what caused the explosion.

Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith - Aaron Chown/PA

St Helier flat blast - Aaron Chown/PA

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "We are not going to be here for days, we are going to be here for weeks and it's important I make that clear. It is not going to happen quickly, it's going to happen carefully and sensitively.

"The decision was made after a detailed assessment and following the use of specialist K9 units. Disaster victim identification strategies are in place and specialist officers are surveying the scene with fire and ambulance services and tactical advisers from urban search and rescue."

When asked whether criminal activity was suspected, he said: "We rule nothing in and we rule nothing out."

Paul Brown, Jersey's chief fire officer, said the death toll remained at three but that the emergency services "expect to find more bodies".

"This is a very sensitive area and it's very difficult to be precise," he said.

"Previously we have said in the region of a dozen but it's difficult to make that assessment. That's the number we hope we do not get to but that is the number we are working to.

"It is a search operation that is focused on making sure we understand exactly what happened to the best of our ability, but more importantly dignity – for islanders and dignity for people's loved ones," he said.

Story continues

Emergency crew at the scene in St Helier, Jersey - Government of Jersey/PA

Kristina Moore, Chief Minister, said: "The wider community of Jersey has been immensely shocked and saddened at the events of this week but people simply wanted to step up and support members of the community.

"We have offers of support from all sides because we are all touched by these events and sheer compassion for our fellow islanders and want to support them.

"We are overwhelmed and want to channel these efforts as best we can."

