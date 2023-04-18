Jersey e-bike scheme opens for new applications

The number of vouchers has been increased and doubled for e-cargo bikes

People in Jersey who want to buy an electric bike with financial support from the government can apply for a voucher from Tuesday.

The e-bike incentive scheme, which aims to reduce carbon emissions, had more than 1,800 applications in the first round in January.

Those who missed out can apply again for this quarter's draw.

The vouchers are worth £300 for a standard e-bike, £600 for an e-cargo bike or an adapted e-cycle, and are funded by the Climate Emergency Fund.

A total of £300,000 has been allocated to the scheme for its two-year duration.

Successful applicants can use their vouchers at local bike shops that take part in the scheme.

Deputy Hilary Jeune, Minister for Energy and Climate Change, said: "Transport remains our biggest on-Island source of carbon emissions, and this is something we're absolutely committed to reducing by supporting Islanders to make the switch away from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles."

