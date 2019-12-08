New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban receives standing ovation in return to Nashville

Throughout his career, New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban has proven to be a high-impact player with a key role in all three organizations he's played with during his 11-year NHL tenure. That impact was felt in his return to Nashville when the Devils faced the Predators on Saturday.

In his first game back to Bridgestone Arena since being traded to New Jersey in June, Subban received a video tribute on the jumbotron, followed by a standing ovation from the crowd. As he waved, MSG commentators noted that Preds GM David Poile said that the three years Subban was with the team were "the best three years of our hockey life in Nashville."

PK Subban gets standing ovation during tribute video. pic.twitter.com/oumgLUrkHO — Paul Skrbina (@PaulSkrbina) December 8, 2019

The Predators acquired the 30-year-old blueliner in a one-for-one trade back in 2016 in exchange for Shea Weber. In his three seasons with the club, Subban recorded 35 goals and 130 points, helping Nashville reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, in addition to three playoff berths, two Central Division titles and a first-place finish in the Western Conference in 2017-18.

Subban also received a warm, emotional homecoming back in 2017 when he returned to Montreal for the first time since being traded to the Predators, receiving a video tribute and standing ovation from Habs fans at the Bell Centre.

P.K Subban get's emotional in his return to the Bell Centre while playing the Montreal Canadiens. This is amazing! pic.twitter.com/wCR0MWiUYD — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) March 3, 2017

Through 28 games with the Devils this season, Subban has two goals, five points and a minus-12 rating.