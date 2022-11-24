New Jersey Devils fans litter ice after three disallowed goals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils put four pucks into the net Wednesday night at home, more than enough to keep their winning streak alive.

But three of those goals were disallowed, and the Devils fell 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their run at a franchise-record-tying 13 games.

The first goal was waved off because New Jersey's Nathan Bastian interfered with Toronto goalie Matt Murray before he scored. The second didn't count because Tomas Tatar knocked over Murray before Damon Severson's shot went into the net. On the third one, Erik Haula kicked at the puck in the third period and it went into the net off a Maple Leafs player.

The @NJDevils have had THREE goals called off tonight. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vvabm6RPLi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2022

TRADE: Rangers deal Ryan Reaves to Wild to clear cap space

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Devils fans had enough after the third disallowed goal, throwing trash onto the ice and sending the Maple Leafs to the dressing room for safety.

The Devils fans are NOT happy after the disallowed goal 👀



The Maple Leafs have headed to the locker room after fans littered the ice with items pic.twitter.com/MQXPxKx4X5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2022

Haula pleaded with fans to stop.

After play resumed, Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a goal that counted. But New Jersey couldn't get the equalizer past Murray (34 saves) to lose for the first time since Oct. 24.

It was a tough night for the NHL's hottest teams. The Boston Bruins (5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers) and St. Louis Blues (6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres) saw their seven-game winning streaks end.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Devils fans throw trash after third disallowed goal vs. Maple Leafs