New jersey design for Deceuninck-QuickStep at Tour of Flanders

Yves Lampaert shows off Deceuninck-QuickStep’s one-off Elegant-QuickStep jersey that will be used at the 2020 Tour of Flanders

Deceuninck-QuickStep will be known as Elegant-QuickStep and wear jerseys depicting their temporary name-change when the squad lines up for the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. The Belgian WorldTour team's one-off jerseys will promote main sponsor Deceuninck's new range of windows.

UCI rules permit teams to make one jersey change per season, either temporarily for a particular stage race or one-day race – as Lotto Soudal have done in the past with their Lotto Fix All jerseys – or permanently, as was the case with Team Ineos becoming Ineos Grenadiers as of this year's Tour de France.

While Deceuninck-QuickStep's jersey couldn't be considered a 'collaboration' in the same way that EF Pro Cycling have partnered with skateboard and streetwear brand Palace for the US team's jerseys currently being worn at the Giro d'Italia, it will nevertheless pique fans' interest and help showcase Deceuninck's Elegant series through media exposure in the build-up to, and during, the Tour of Flanders.

It should also mean that Flanders first-timer Julian Alaphilippe will have a new, one-off road-race world champion's jersey design, with the Frenchman taking to the start of the Belgian Classic in Antwerp as one of the big favourites – along with Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert and Alpecin-Fenix's Mathieu van der Poel – even though Alaphilippe played down expectations last week.

"As a Belgian multinational, we are beyond proud to be able to introduce our new Elegant window concept in collaboration with the team by temporarily changing the name to Elegant-QuickStep," Deceuninck CEO Francis Van Eeckhout said in a press release this week.

"As the main sponsor, we find it very important to include our riders and the team in this product launch for one of the most beautiful races of the cycling season," he said. "It makes the bond between us, the team and Deceuninck even more profound. The pursuit of perfection and the focus on excellence in our activities are only a few principles we have in common."

Deceuninck-QuickStep team boss Patrick Lefevere added: "A partnership is about helping each other to realise common goals. It's been a special season, and we're both trying to make the best of it in the given circumstances.

"I consider it a privilege to be able to work with Deceuninck on this project and help them launch the Elegant window concept," continued Lefevere. "I hope we can do honour to this unique jersey on Sunday and together enjoy an unforgettable edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen."

