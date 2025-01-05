New Jersey brings losing streak into game against Seattle

New Jersey Devils (24-15-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-20-3, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils, on a four-game losing streak, play the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 17-20-3 overall and 9-9-3 at home. The Kraken have a 1-7-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey has a 24-15-3 record overall and a 12-9-0 record in road games. The Devils have a 24-3-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Devils won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 19 goals and 16 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press