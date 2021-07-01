New Jersey-Based HVAC Company Mainstream’s Investment In Fully Stocked Warehouse Pays Off Among Increase In Demand

WORLD-WIDE MATERIALS & SUPPLY SHORTAGE HAS NO EFFECT ON MAINSTREAM’S ABILITY TO MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR ENERGY EFFICIENT EC FAN ARRAYS

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey,, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainstream, a leader in the market for engineered fluid and air equipment, today announced an investment made earlier in 2021 has led to avoiding supply interruptions for their HVAC operation.

The effects of shipping delays and material shortages are rippling through the economy and impacting the prices and availability of nearly everything. The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected all manufacturers some earlier; some later. Additionally, there’s a scarcity of raw materials used to build HVAC equipment and labor shortages.

With continued interruption in the supply chain along with a high demand for HVAC products and services, most in the HVAC industry are scrambling to satisfy demand. However, New Jersey-based Mainstream’s investment in a well-stocked warehouse earlier this year is paying off. As a result of this investment, their lead times on made-to-order EC fan arrays is measured in weeks, not months like nearly every other industry player.

“I wish I could say I had the precognition to see the shipping and materials crisis on the horizon,” said Mainstream CEO Jim Markham. “But my decision to significantly increase inventory levels a few months ago was mostly centered around a measurable and growing increase in demand for EC fan systems.”

Mainstream has been working with EC fans for over a decade, and continues to remain on the cutting edge, developing ways to refine the process of designing, replacing and installing fan arrays. With a focus on delivering expertly engineered solutions with unmatched speed and responsiveness, the company has seen a growing demand for their IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays that allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units.

“Retrofitting aging AHUs with EC fan arrays will soon become standard. The energy and maintenance-related cost savings are just too attractive to ignore.” adds Markham.

Offering a wide range of options to choose from, and the ability to have a fan array quoted in a day and delivered in weeks, Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the prime choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. While other suppliers are feeling the squeeze, even getting to the point where they are out of product, Mainstream’s fully stocked warehouse is able to keep pace with increased demand.





About Mainstream

Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past two and a half decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.

Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.

