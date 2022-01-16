JerryWorld was designed so players look into a blinding sun

You don't hear a football player often say he lost a ball in the sun. But at AT&T Stadium, it's understandable.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys kicked off their home wild-card weekend game against the San Francisco 49ers in mid-afternoon. That's not too unusual. Here was the problem: For anyone looking from left to right, on your television screen, they were battling a blinding sun coming through the windows.

There was a play late in the first half in which Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson never even reacted to a Dak Prescott pass, and it's probably because he couldn't see anything. This CBS camera shot was telling:

Tough to catch when you can't see ☀️ pic.twitter.com/VH55HdauIQ — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 16, 2022

Players from the Cowboys or 49ers looking west had to deal with that most of the second quarter, when the sun was right at the windows.

AT&T Stadium, often called "JerryWorld" due to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is one of the best stadiums in the world. It's luxurious and oversized, fitting the Texans location. When designing the stadium, which cost more than $1 billion, didn't anyone think about that design flaw? Or maybe even just sprung for curtains?