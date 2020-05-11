Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian father of Ben Stiller, dies at 92

Ben Stiller and Jerry Stiller in 2011 in New York (Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

Jerry Stiller, the actor and comedian father of Ben Stiller, has died at the age of 92.

Ben Stiller revealed the news on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years.

“He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” he wrote.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller was a staple on US TV, notably sitcoms including the long-running King of Queens, in which he played Arthur Spooner, father-in-law to Kevin James's Doug Heffernan.

In Seinfeld, he played the cantankerous father of Frank Costanza in several memorable episodes.

Stiller studied speech and drama after returning from service in World War II, meeting his future wife, the actress and comedian Anne Meara in 1953, when they joined the Compass Players improv company in Chicago - it later became the renowned The Second City.

As a comedy team, they were a huge hit, regularly appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show and other US variety shows.

Stiller as Frank Costanza in Seinfeld (Credit: Sony Pictures Television)

Stiller went on to make appear on shows including The Love Boat, Rhoda, Hart to Hart, Murder, She Wrote, Sex and the City and Law & Order.

He also starred in movies like Hairspray and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, and appeared on screen several times alongside his son Ben in the likes of Zoolander and The Heartbreak Kid.

His last movie credit was playing Maury Ballstein in Zoolander 2 in 2016.

Stiller’s wife Anne died in 2015, aged 85, and he is survived by Ben Stiller, daughter Amy Stiller and two grandchildren.