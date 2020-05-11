Jerry Stiller Was a Comedy Icon Beyond 'Seinfeld'

Photo credit: Lindsay Brice - Getty Images

From Esquire

Photo credit: Lindsay Brice - Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jerry Stiller, known to generations of comedy fans as half of the 1960s double act Stiller and Meara, Seinfeld's Frank Costanza, and as father of actor Ben Stiller, has died. Ben Stiller announced his father's death on social media.

Jerry Stiller was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1927, and after serving in the Army during World War II, earned a degree in drama at Syracuse University and began his acting career in the early 1950s. In 1953, he met his future wife, fellow actor Anne Meara. They became a nationally beloved double act that made dozens of performances on The Ed Sullivan Show and later had their own short-lived sitcom.

Treat yourself to 85+ years of history-making journalism.

Subscribe to Esquire Magazine



In the '90s, Stiller made a return to television as Frank, the hot-tempered father of Seinfeld's George Costanza. He later starred as Arthur Spooner, a similarly eccentric outer borough patriarch, on The King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons from 1998. Meara guest starred on the series, and her character, the mother of Patton Oswalt's Spence Olchin, married Stiller in the season finale. Meara died in 2015.

Stiller also performed in movies including Hairspray and Zoolander, where he appeared alongside his son as the agent of Ben Stiller's ditzy male model Derek Zoolander.



In 2007, Stiller spoke to Esquire about his family and his relationship with his famous son. "We were trying to be as close as we could be, but I had to be very careful with what I said," Stiller said. "I was insulting him without knowing it. He'd say, "Dad, I just made a $20 million movie with Jim Carrey—why are you asking me if I'm dressed warm enough?" Hey, I'm still your father. I still care how you take care of yourself."

Ben memorialized his dad in a social media post Monday. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years," he wrote on Twitter. "He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."



Story continues

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

You Might Also Like