Jerry Seinfeld on why no joke is off-limits, the 'Comedians' guest who made him 'most nervous'

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Jerry Seinfeld sips from one of Starbucks’ recognizable holiday cups at the start of an interview about his new book “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book” (Simon & Schuster, 352 pp., out now) commemorating the decade since his series first percolated on Crackle.

"Good coffee is my drink, but I will drink any coffee," Seinfeld, 68, says.

His beverage is an interesting choice considering the standup personally pitched "Comedians in Cars" back when it was a bean of an idea to Howard Schultz, then-CEO of Starbucks and got denied.

"He said, ‘I don't see how this is right for us,’" remembers Seinfeld. "And I said, ‘Well, maybe another major comedian will have a show with the word coffee in the title very soon that you will like.’”

'Each has some insane thing in it': Jerry Seinfeld on what makes a classic 'Seinfeld' episode

Tim Allen's phone call with Jay Leno and advice for his 'Santa Clauses' co-star, his daughter

Jerry Seinfeld's &quot;The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book&quot; commemorates the 10th anniversary of the series' premiere.
Jerry Seinfeld's "The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book" commemorates the 10th anniversary of the series' premiere.

The series ended up debuting in 2012 on Crackle, but after nine seasons found a new home on Netflix. The show's 11th and latest season premiered in 2019. At this time, there are no plans for additional installments.

The Starbucks story is one noted in an oral history featured in the book, which also includes an introduction from Seinfeld and transcribed snippets of episodes divided into sections about getting started in comedy, relationships, the art of comedy and “Seinfeld” the series.

Over 84 episodes, Seinfeld has interviewed comedic legends like Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin. The "Comedians in Cars" host was “most nervous” for his chat with then-sitting President Barack Obama for Season 7.

"I didn't want to waste his time, for obvious reasons," says Seinfeld. "I was very appreciative that they were even letting me do that, that he was willing to do that. That's not like sitting with Jamie Foxx. It's a very different energy."

New movies this week: Watch 'She Said,' stream Netflix's 'Slumberland,' skip 'Disenchanted'

'I know what it feels like to be attacked': Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres on facing hate comments

Jerry Seinfeld visited the White House to interview wisecracking then-President Barack Obama.
Jerry Seinfeld visited the White House to interview wisecracking then-President Barack Obama.

Seinfeld says Obama surprised him in every way: “That he wanted to do it, that he was comfortable doing it, that he enjoyed doing it. There's not too many cool presidents… I don't think I could have a conversation with most presidents or would even want to.”

Getting all the way to the White House is an impressive feat for a show Seinfeld wasn’t sure would putter along. He had doubts he didn't experience at the start of his eponymously named sitcom famously billed as being "about nothing."

"I knew that 'Seinfeld' was going to be a hit," the star and co-creator says. "I didn't know how, in what way, but I knew people were ready for a show where people talked differently."

5 new books: Michelle Obama uplifts with 'The Light We Carry,' Steve Martin gets laughs

Joanna Gaines' new book is a best seller; Michael Connelly's 'Desert Star' is No. 1

But with “Comedians in Cars,” Seinfeld says the project was so personal, he wasn't sure how it would be received. "There's this other side of my life that was about just hanging out with these crazy people and was just as great for me as the career part.”

On-camera hangouts with his fellow comics are “less dirty” than off, Seinfeld says. But he wanted the show to be family friendly. “Comedians are very, very vile in our discourse," he says. "Very whatever the opposite of politically correct is, that's how comedians talk. It's vile. It's vicious, and it's unsympathetic to anyone in every situation.

"Steve Harvey had a great line in his episode about whenever there's some tragedy, comedians have to figure out how long till we can talk about it," Seinfeld continues. "But we have the jokes already. The jokes are ready immediately, that second."

USA TODAY Book Club: Celeste Ng's 'Our Missing Hearts' is a book that demands discussion

'Where the Crawdads Sing' on Netflix: The biggest changes between the book and movie

Jerry Seinfeld hosts Ellen DeGeneres during the 10th season of &quot;Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.&quot;
Jerry Seinfeld hosts Ellen DeGeneres during the 10th season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

There’s nothing too sacred to make fun of, Seinfeld says. Nothing is off-limits.

"It's not the thing, it's the joke," he explains. "How good is the joke? Obviously, the worse the thing, the better the joke has to be to justify doing it."

It’s a conversation with Don Rickles, a guest from Season 2 who died at age 90 in 2017, who Seinfeld says influences his career today. Outside of Rickles' condo, "his leg was bothering him and he was trying to shake the leg out, and he just looked at me and he says, 'I gotta keep working,'" Seinfeld recalls. "I don't know why, but I think about that a lot. I think about this thing of just working till death. Is that the right or the wrong thing to do? Is that a good light to follow in life just work till you're dead? I've decided it is”

The best books of 2022: What USA TODAY's critics loved reading so far

Juicy revelations from celeb tell-alls including Matthew Perry, Joanna Gaines and Bono

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars interview he was 'most nervous' for

Latest Stories

  • Poilievre blasted during Commons debate on cryptocurrency legislation

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre faced pointed criticism from MPs Monday during a House of Commons debate on proposed cryptocurrency legislation — with Liberal, NDP and Bloc deputies all accusing the Tory leader of bankrupting some seniors by promoting products like bitcoin. MPs used the debate on Bill C-249 — a private member's bill first introduced by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner — to read Poilievre's past statements praising cryptocurrency into the record and blast him for promo

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. Buchnevich's first career shootout goal in five attempts gave St. Louis its fifth straight victory — after losing a franchise-record eight consecutive