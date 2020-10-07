Jerry Seinfeld gets hilariously vulgar lesson in broadcast standards and practices from Stephen Colbert

On Tuesday, Jerry Seinfeld appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his new book, Is This Anything?. However, it wasn’t the comedian’s words that got all the laughs, instead it was Stephen Colbert heavily censored swearing.

While discussing the finer points of comedy, Colbert dropped an F-bomb. While the word was bleeped by the censor, Seinfeld was shocked that he swore on network television.

“Is that the language we use now?” asked Seinfeld. “Is that okay?”

“Yeah, it is,” Colbert replied. “ “CBS is fine. F**** sucky!”

The crude language drew big laughs from Seinfeld, and as any comedian knows, when you have the audience on the ropes you just keep punching. So Colbert unleashed a verbal torrent of bleeped words, much to Seinfeld’s delight.

“Every word of that sentence just got bleeped, I think,” said Colbert.

Colbert joked that CBS gave him permission to curse because it is allowed on cable television, which he claimed was killing the network. But while it was fun to laugh at the low hanging fruit of Colbert’s cursing, the star of the hit sitcom Seinfeld did have one suggestion for the late night host.

“You could maybe cut the swearing out and broaden the appeal,” offered Seinfeld. And Colbert got a huge laugh when he replied, “F*** those people.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

See why Jerry Seinfeld is optimistic about New York's post-COVID future:

