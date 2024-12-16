Jerry Rice critical of 49ers WR Deebo Samuel: 'You cannot drop the football'

The San Fransisco 49ers are 6-8 following another disappointing loss in Week 15. The defending NFC champions mustered up just six points against the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) in their latest game during its injury-riddled season. The loss was the latest blow to the 49ers dwindling playoff hopes.

With a mounting list of injured stars on its roster, veterans George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel were expected to step up. The latter has failed to do so, and Samuel took to social media to address his frustration and struggles before last week's game.

"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball," Samuel initially posted on X before the post was deleted.

Samuel is in his sixth season with the Niners, and his poor performance has prompted criticism around the league. On Monday, 49ers legend Jerry Rice expressed disappointment with Samuel's showing against the Rams during an appearance on 95.7 The Game radio station.

Here's what the Hall of Famer said about Samuel.

Jerry Rice critical of Deebo Samuel

One week after Samuel made headlines on social media trying to find a way to summarize his struggles, Rice criticized Samuel for complaining.

"I don’t know what is going on. For me, I would have been pissed at myself and at the whole scenario. After you complain about not getting that many touches, you cannot drop the football because everybody is going to get down on you, and they're going to come after you," Rice said during the interview on the Bay Area radio station.

Rice shared that he never complained about a lack of opportunities during his career.

"I just worked, man," Rice said. "I just kept working. If you show it during practice, they're going to make the call during the actual football game where you're going to have opportunities where you can make catches, get into a rhythm, and be productive."

Deebo had an opportunity to prove he needed more opportunities but dropped the ball. With the 49ers tied 3-3 out of halftime, Samuel's critical drop to end their first drive in the third quarter could have put San Fransisco up by a touchdown over the Rams. Instead, he allowed Brock Purdy's pass to slip through his hands and a potential 29-yard touchdown reception turned into a 47-yard field goal by Jake Moody.

The Deebo Samuel noise is going to get a lot louder after this third down drop... pic.twitter.com/PhXVptCivh — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 13, 2024

Samuel managed three catches for 16 receiving yards and added two rushes for three yards.

The 49ers faithful made their frustration known after the dropped potential touchdown, showering down boos.

"Very, very frustrating," Samuel admitted to reporters after the game when addressing the drop. "At the end of the day, if I catch that ball, there's nothing there but end zone. I've just got to catch that route."

Samuel's next opportunity to produce for his team will be on Sunday when the 49ers play the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 on the road.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Rice critical of Deebo Samuel: 'You cannot drop the football'