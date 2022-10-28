Jerry Lee Lewis: a thrilling one-of-a-kind showman who was mired in scandal

Alexis Petridis
·10 min read
<span>Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In October 1973, Jerry Lee Lewis was booked to play a showcase gig at The Roxy, a newly-opened LA club that immediately attracted a clientele heavy on rock stars: among its co-owners were David Geffen, Neil Young’s manager Elliot Roberts and famed producer Lou Adler. Lewis was, in theory at least, in the throes of another comeback. He had just completed work on an album called The Session, recorded in London with an all-star backing band: Kenney Jones of the Faces, Rory Gallagher and Peter Frampton among them. By all accounts the sessions hadn’t gone terribly well. Propped up by booze and amphetamines, Lewis’ behavior was volatile: Rory Gallagher recalled that whenever something displeased him, Lewis would reach for his sock, where, it was believed, he concealed a gun. Still, the combined contemporary star power of his guests helped the album to Lewis’ highest US chart placing in a decade.

Related: Jerry Lee Lewis, notorious US rock’n’roll star, dies aged 87

But if Lewis was pleased about the attention paid to him by a younger generation of musicians, he had a funny way of showing it: when John Lennon walked into The Roxy that night, Lewis stopped playing and began berating him from the stage: “[he] started on about how the Beatles were shit and the Stones were shit and there ain’t nobody could play real rock’n’roll the way Jerry Lee could,” recalled Gallagher. For his part, Lennon seemed entirely unbothered. After the show, he walked into Lewis’ dressing room, dropped to his knees and kissed his feet, before asking for an autograph from the man he called “the real king of rock’n’roll”.

It’s an incident that tells you something about Jerry Lee Lewis himself, but a lot more about the kind of reverence in which he was held by people who could remember the impact of his early singles. Sixty years on, it’s hard to imagine what music as feral and raw as Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On or Great Balls Of Fire must have sounded like to a kid in late 50s Britain, not that long after rationing had. Just a year before, pop music had meant Doris Day and Ronnie Hilton and Winifred Atwell: it was cosy light entertainment, aimed at adults, who’d lived through the second world war and wanted a quiet life. But now it meant this: a man who appeared to be genuinely unhinged – who had apparently earned the nickname “The Killer” after he attempted to strangle one of his high school teachers with his own tie – kicking his stool away, pounding the keyboard with his heel and leaping on top of the piano, playing music that was intense, visceral, sexual and completely incomprehensible to anyone over the age of 20, the sound of a generation gap being torn open. But you can get an idea from the way musicians who were kids then behaved around Jerry Lee Lewis decades later. John Lennon kissed his feet; when Elton John – who happily admitted his debt to Lewis’ playing and his brand of showmanship – was finally ushered into Lewis’ presence backstage at a US festival in 2015, he was, it was reported, visibly shaking with nerves.

Jerry Lee Lewis at Wembley Stadium
Jerry Lee Lewis at Wembley Stadium Photograph: Chris Foster/REX/Shutterstock

It’s tempting to say that the music he recorded at Sun Studios between 1956 and 57 was so potent and impactful that it rendered Lewis weirdly bulletproof. That’s certainly one explanation of how he survived enough personal scandal to destroy anyone else’s career several times over. As the journalist Nick Kent noted, Nick Tosches’ masterful Lewis biography Hellfire was a book in which “havoc inevitably reigns: in-laws go mad or become accident statistics, offspring die horrible, mangled deaths, wives drown or suffer inexplicable fatal overdoses … record people are terrorized, audiences verbally and physically attacked, promoters bankrupted, journalists threatened with broken bottles … while The Killer just keeps on rocking”.

He liked to tell people he had served his musical apprenticeship in a juke joint in his hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana, called Haney’s Big House: “the evilest, baddest, lowest fighting– and –killingest place on Earth”. What he learned there is a moot point. The sound of raw black rhythm and blues ran through his playing, but Lewis was never big on naming his influences, although he would occasionally confess a fondness for Moon Mullican, the self-styled “King Of The Hillbilly Piano Players” who claimed his music could “make them goddam beer bottles bounce on the table”. If he thought he was going to follow Mullican’s career path, however, he was mistaken: before he fetched up at Sam Phillips’ Sun Studios, Lewis moved to Nashville, but was rejected by every bastion of country music, including the Grand Ole Opry and the Louisiana Hayride.

But he fitted perfectly into the febrile, risk-taking atmosphere of Sun’s golden age. A blues fan, Sam Phillips had started out largely recording Black performers, but having discovered Elvis Presley, increasingly concentrated on artists who muddied the boundaries between R&B, country and hillbilly music. It was at Sun that Lewis’ mercurial unpredictability was noticed by Phillips, who responded by simply keeping the tapes running until something happened – these were the circumstances in which Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On was captured – and it was at Sun that the stage-shy Lewis was encouraged to put on more of a show by his label mates Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins, advice he ran with in no uncertain terms. It took one frenzied appearance amid the comedians and variety acts on Steve Allen’s Sunday night TV show to turn Lewis into a national star, but he worked incessantly, taping a phenomenal quantity of music in a short space of time: in addition to his own recordings, he added piano to tracks by Perkins and Billy Lee Riley, changing the sound of rockabilly in the process. It was as if, for all his bluster – and Lewis was never reserved when it came to proclaiming his singular genius – Lewis thought his time in the spotlight might be short-lived. For one thing, rock’n’roll was still thought of as a passing fad. And then there was Johnny Cash’s theory: the God-fearing Lewis was tormented by the belief his music was sinful and leading both him and his audience to eternal damnation.

In the end, it was something more prosaic that did for him: the discovery by the British press in 1958 that he had married his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown. The reality was even more shocking. Lewis was also a bigamist: his divorce from his second wife, Jane Mitchum, had not been finalized when he married Brown, just as his divorce from his first wife, Dorothy Barton, had not been finalized when he married Mitchum. In the aftermath of the scandal, his career plummeted. Lewis scored a solitary hit single in 1961, a cover of Ray Charles’s What’d I Say, but his records were blacklisted, and the fees he could command for live performances slashed: “He went from making $100 a week to $100,000 a week and right back again,” noted Adam Fields, the producer of the 1989 Lewis biopic Great Balls of Fire, “and I don’t think he’s ever understood why.” He changed labels, and made records under pseudonyms to little effect, his woes compounded by changing tastes and the arrival of the British Invasion.

Jerry Lee Lewis in 1968
Jerry Lee Lewis in 1968 Photograph: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

At his lowest point in 1964, a German producer taped his performance backed by The Nashville Teens at Hamburg’s Live At The Star Club, ironically one of the Beatles’ pre-fame haunts. Roughly recorded, it captured the astonishing sound of Lewis with his back against the wall. Audibly accelerated by something – whether rage, bitterness or chemicals – it’s a performance of scarcely believable ferocity: from the first note, the backing musicians struggle to keep up with him. The end result is undoubtedly the greatest album Lewis ever put his name to. It may well also be the greatest live album ever made or the greatest rock and roll album of all time: whichever you choose, it’s an implausibly thrilling listen.

But it did nothing to help his cause back home: Live At The Star Club wasn’t even released in the US. Instead, he resurrected his career by concentrating on the country music that had always formed part of his repertoire: even amid the madness of the Star Club performance, he found time to play Hank Williams’ Your Cheatin’ Heart. His country recordings were tough and sparse, at odds with the late 60s trend for slickness. They were also hugely successful: cannily repackaged, even country tracks he’d cut in the 50s at Sun became belated hits. He was invited to the Grand Ole Opry and, clearly still stung by the memory of his earlier rejection, gave a spectacularly disdainful performance, ignoring demands that he avoided his rock’n’roll songs, performing for 40min instead of his allotted eight, and announcing to the audience that he was “a rock’n’rolling, country and western, rhythm and blues singing motherfucker”. He was not asked back.

Lewis spent the rest of his life alternating between country and , the latter frequently at the behest of artists at least a generation younger than him: his hit 2006 album Last Man Standing saw him duetting with an all-star cast that included Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Page and Rod Stewart, a formula its follow up, Mean Old Man repeated. His personal life remained as terrifyingly chaotic as ever. At his 41st birthday party in 1976, he shot his bass player, Norman Owens, apparently by accident: later the same year, he was arrested outside Elvis Presley’s home Graceland after drunkenly crashing his car – which had a loaded gun on its dashboard – into the gates. He was plagued by health issues: in 1981, a ruptured stomach nearly killed him. A 1984 Rolling Stone investigation baldly accused him of abusing his fourth wife, Jaren Gunn, and of having some involvement in the death of his fifth, Shawn Stephens, although the allegations were unverified. Then there was the saga of his cousin Jimmy Swaggart, the televangelist who became embroiled in sex scandals involving prostitutes: “we all got our urges,” offered Lewis in his defense.

Somehow, Lewis’ career kept going: he even seemed to find some kind of stability towards the end of his life, with his seventh wife Judith Brown, although his ability to terrify interviewers remained fully intact. He released records intermittently, but remained a huge draw live. By 2019, he was one of the last living links to the 50s rock’n’roll explosion still regularly performing, although he would doubtless have told you that he was without peer even when the rest of them were alive. “There ain’t never been anyone as good as me,” he said in the late 80s. “There ain’t never been anyone who could cut me, boy.” Certainly, there was never anyone like him, although plenty of artists followed in his wake, either energized by the astonishing music he made in the 1950s, or hypnotized by his stage presence, or seduced by the notion of the rock star as a terrifying, ungovernable force of nature, a notion he more or less invented. “I don’t have nothing to prove to nobody,” he once noted. “I just like to kick ass is all.”

Latest Stories

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s