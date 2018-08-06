Jerry Lawler Wears His Late Son’s Vest at Match Just Two Days After Funeral

Following the death of his son, Jerry Lawler could have backed out of his previously scheduled appearance at a local wrestling show in Jackson, Tennessee, but he didn’t. Instead, Lawler used the match to pay tribute to his son Brian.

Brian Christopher Lawler, known in WWE as Grandmaster Sexay, died on July 29 after hanging himself in his jail cell. He was 46. His funeral was Thursday, which Lawler called “the toughest day of my life.”

Sunday’s match was a chance for Lawler to pay tribute to Brian, as he wore his son’s Grandmaster Sexay vest to the ring.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/DinnerWithKing/status/1026284250348380161]

When @JerryLawler walked out this afternoon at the Oman Arena for @USACWrestling , everybody in the building was on their feet as a show of support for The King and his family after this terrible past week. I am very proud of my hometown #Wrestling fans for doing this. pic.twitter.com/PxhREjcr5s — Eddie Austin (@KingLawlerfan) August 6, 2018

The match was equally emotional for Lawler’s opponent, James Ellsworth, who tweeted a photo later of the two sharing an embrace.

Just wrestled the most emotional match of my career



Words can’t describe the amount of respect I have for @JerryLawler



It’s a true honor and pleasure to share the ring with him always .. pic.twitter.com/cCHoUGLwD4







— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 5, 2018

Story Continues

Lawler won the match, of course.