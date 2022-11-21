Jerry Jones says it’s time for Dallas Cowboys to have a visit with WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed after Sunday’s 40-3 victory against the Minnesota Vikings that the team has a visit set up with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Jones said the meeting will come after the Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.

“Certainly it’s time for us to sit down and visit,” Jones said.

The Cowboys have been linked to Beckham for weeks. From the front office to the coaching staff to the players in the locker room, the team has lobbied for his services.

Now, it appears that they are ready to put action behind their words in the pursuit of the three-time Pro Bowler, who has not been with a team since suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys and the Giants are favorites to land Beckham.

He is expected to schedule visits with both teams after Thanksgiving.

Beckham wants a multi-year deal at a level that reflects his value. The Cowboys are not necessarily looking at him as a one-year rental.

Per a source, they have done their homework on his background and character and believe he would be a good fit in the locker room for the rest of the season and beyond.

They also have heard great things about his work ethic.

The decision will most likely come down to contract and how much money he wants, which is complicated by him having two reconstructive ACL surgeries on the same knee in his career.

But there is no question there is a need for Beckham’s services and the team believes he is a player who can help boost their hopes for a Super Bowl title.