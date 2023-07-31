Jerry Jones says Jimmy Johnson not only Cowboys coach worthy of Ring of Honor. Who else?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised to put Jimmy Johnson in the team’s Ring of Honor when the former coach was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Roughly three years later, Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993 and is considered the architect of the dynasty teams that won three titles in 1990s, is still on the outside looking in.

In June, Jones said he had no plans of adding anyone to the Ring of Honor.

And Jones has again publicly declined an opportunity announce plans for Johnson realizing the franchise’s highest honor.

Jones said he is even considering other coaches for the Ring of Honor.

Of course, the legendary Tom Landry is already there. Barry Switzer is the only other Cowboys coach to win a Super Bowl title, albeit with Johnson’s team in 1995.

“It’s about who I am going to put in the ring of honor,” Jones said on Monday. “We’re going to be making those announcements as we go. We’ll just let that go. I’ve got a couple of coaches, in addition to Jimmy, that ought to be in that Ring of Honor.”

Jones declined to acknowledge the other coaching candidates, while admitting that he loves the conversation about who is and who isn’t getting inducted.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Jones said. “But the point is that the Ring of Honor should be very, very exclusive. And it’s good that whatever we do, we get to talk about it as much as we do. It gets more attention than it does if we loaded it up.”

With former linebacker DeMarcus Ware going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there is a good chance he will be inducted in the team’s Ring of Honor during the 2023 season.