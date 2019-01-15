Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett Would Have Been in High Demand as Head Coach After Black Monday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones won't comment on head coach Jason Garrett's future with the franchise, but he did say that Garrett would have been in high demand if he had been on the coaching market when Black Monday hit the league.

"If Jason Garrett had been out on the market two weeks ago, he would’ve had five offers for head coaching," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "I know that. And so you've got to look at what your alternative is."

Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs during the Divisional Round after a 30–22 loss to the Rams. Garrett led his team to an 11–7 finish, which sparked some criticism of the Cowboys' veteran coach.

While Jones wouldn't talk about any changes to the coaching staff after this season's disappointing playoff run, he did say he likes where his team is headed.

“I like the direction we’re going in. I don’t have any comments this morning about extensions, because my options are open" Jones said. "Nobody knows, because I don’t know this morning, and I’m the last say."

Garrett is 77–59 during his eight-season tenure as the Cowboys' head coach. Dallas is 2–3 in the postseason under Garrett.

The status of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has also been heavily questioned. Jones acknowledged that Linehan's position is usually one of the most criticized, but again refused to comment on any changes that may be made.

"I reserve the right to change my mind when I hang this phone up," Jones said about Linehan's future. "Why would I put some kind of statement out that says this is what we're going to do when we might have an opportunity here next week? This is the time when these things are thought about, these things are chewed on, the time you may see an opportunity next week you didn't know existed?"

Jones did say that there could be player changes for the roster next year.