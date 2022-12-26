Jerry Jones says he’s been a good boy, still dreaming of Dallas Cowboys division title

It remains a long shot and a lot needs to happen out of their control but the Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East title, thanks to Saturday’s thrilling 40-34 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.

The Cowboys (11-4) are now two games behind the Eagles (13-2) with two games left in the season.

The Cowboys must win their final two games, Thursday against the Tennessee Titans and at the Washington Commanders in the final game, and then hope that the Eagles lose their final two, Sunday at the New Orleans Saints and against the New York Giants in the season final.

That’s a lot of hoping and wishing, especially since the Eagles have been the best team in the NFL all season. They have not lost two straight games and they need just one win to clinch the division title as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC East playoffs.

The Eagles could have clinched the latter against the Cowboys were denied, thanks to a season-best 347 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Dak Prescott and four turnovers by a Cowboys defense that leads the league in takeaways.

So they still have a chance and that’s all that matters to owner Jerry Jones, who is hoping and dreaming of a belated Christmas gift of a division title.

“This is what i deserve...I’ve been a good boy,” said a grinning Jones to the Star-Telegram with tongue proverbially planted squarely in his cheek, considering the tumultuous and controversial year he’s had off the field.

“I must tell you with two games to go, I’m gonna allow myself some visions and dreams.”

The Cowboys, who won the NFC East last season with a 12-5 mark, are hoping to become the first repeat champion in the division since 2004.

But it’s been a pretty good season so far for Jones and the Cowboys, who have already clinched a wildcard playoff berth.

The Cowboys are in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2006-2007.

And not only have they achieved back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1995-1996, they have notched back-to-back 11-win seasons and a good bet to record consecutive 12-win season since 1991-1995 when they went 11-5, 13-3, 12-4, 12-4 and 12-4 while making four straight trips to the NFC title game and winning three Super Bowl titles.

The Cowboys haven’t been back to either since 1995 and that’s the ultimate goal for Jones whether it starts with the belated Christmas gift of a division title or not.

And thanks to that win against the Eagles, he feeling better about the team’s prospects of ending their 27-year title gap than ever.

The Cowboys rallied from deficits of 10-0, 27-17 and 34-27 for the comeback victory against the Eagles.

“I just like the way that we competed against one of the best teams that I think is in the NFL,” Jones said. “That was quite an impression. I’m more impressed with this team than I thought I would be before we played Philadelphia, and I’m more impressed than anytime after this win. We’re healthy in here, and that’s quite a statement with just two games to go on the season to be as healthy as we are. You add all that up and I really feel good.”

“I’d been such a good boy this year,” said a grinning Jones again. “And I was worried about (getting) switches (for Christmas) but I just knew there was something other than switches, and the Cowboys gave it to me.”