Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott tops list of Dallas Cowboys strengths, wants playoff bye

Owner Jerry Jones is clear.

The Dallas Cowboys will play to win against the Washington Commanders on Sunday to themselves the best shot at winning the NFC East title, which would guarantee them at least one home game at AT&T Stadium, and possibly earn a first round bye.

“There’s too much to play for,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan when asked about resting his starters against the Washington on Sunday. ”I like to have the best advantage going into playoffs, so I’d like to have a home game. I’d certainly love to get a bye.”

As of now, the Cowboys are locked into the 5th seed and would play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wildcard round.

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants, the Cowboys would win the NFC East and at least home game as the No. 2 seed. If the San Francisco 49ers also lose, the Cowboys would get the No. 1 seed and get a first round bye as well as homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Either way, Jones wants the Cowboys to play well against Washington to build momentum and head into the playoffs with a three-game winning streak while tying a team record for most wins in franchise history by finishing 13-4.

The Cowboys were 13-3 in 1992, 2007 and 2016.

Jones said he feels about and excited about the Cowboys heading into the playoffs and list quarterback Dak Prescott, despite being tied for the NFL lead with 14 interceptions, including 10 in the past six games.

“I think I would put Dak right at the top of the list, Dak Prescott, the quarterbacking. That’s a real strength,” Jones said.

Prescott is also a big reason with the Cowboys offense leads in the NFL in points per game and third down conversions since he returned to the field for the last 11 games after missing five with a fractured right thumb.

Jones continued his list of Cowboys strengths heading into the playoffs.

“I’d put the offensive line, his protection. I think that’s a strong point for us,” Jones said. “I think we have top runners and pass protector in our running backs. It turns out we really evolved and I like what we do at our tight end position relative to the passing game. They really evolved as protectors as well. So, I really like what we got on offense. I think that’s a strength for us.

“And I think that we have the ability, I’m talking about the physical ability — I think we’re better defensively than we have been. I have a lot of confidence that we’re coming together at the right time. So, I think is a good time to do it. I think our special teams are outstanding; our kick returner is the best, and our punter and our field goal kicker I wouldn’t trade with anybody. Special teams, and we got a great scheme on special teams. I’m going down the list now, and you can tell I’m pretty excited about getting into these playoffs with this team.”