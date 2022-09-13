Jerry Jones says Cowboys won't put Dak Prescott on IR, could return within 4 weeks

Dallas Cowboys owner and de facto general manager Jerry Jones served up a heaping plate of Dak Prescott optimism for breakfast on Tuesday morning.

On his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that the Cowboys won't put Prescott on injured reserve while his surgically repaired thumb heals up, because the team believes he could return within the next four games.

"I think what we’re going to do here is we won’t be putting him on IR, which means we want him to be consideration for playing within the next 4 games," Jones said via Jori Epstein. "We will NOT put him on IR."

Prescott's injury, which he sustained during the Cowboys 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was reportedly given a 6-8 week timeline, which would fit nicely into the IR's four-game minimum. But Jones is throwing all that out the window, because he believes Prescott can return much quicker.

Cowboys banishing other options

Stephen Jones, Cowboys VP and director of player personnel, said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be "evaluating all options" when it came to filling the Prescott gap. And the Cowboys have a few decent (if imperfect) options. They could keep it in house and use backup Cooper Rush, which wouldn't cost them a dime. They could sign Cam Newton, who remains a free agent. They could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is still on the San Francisco 49ers but is now being paid $7 million to back up Trey Lance.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that they'd listen to offers for Garoppolo.

"Just like all players, we'll listen to anybody on anything," Shanahan said via 49ers Webzone. "That never changes for any player or coach. We'll always listen to anybody."

The Niners might listen, but it doesn't look like the Cowboys will be calling. Jerry Jones said Sunday night that Rush would be getting all the reps in Prescott's place, and said Tuesday morning that they wouldn't be doing anything drastic while they wait for Prescott to return, hopefully ahead of schedule.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott "very capable of coming past this injury & having a great season," Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan. "A great season, I emphasize that. & that’s not selling."



"Let’s hold what we’ve got, get this plane landed right now, patch up the holes & come back at em." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 13, 2022