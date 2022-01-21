Jerry Jones remains high on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott but is frustrated by Amari Cooper

Owner Jerry Jones continued anger and frustration over the Dallas Cowboys’ wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers didn’t extend to quarterback Dak Prescott, to whom he gave a four-year, $160 million contract last March and paid $75 million in 2021.

Prescott, who passed for a team-record 37 touchdowns in 2021, didn’t have his best game in the loss to the 49ers. He completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown and one interception. And the game ended when clock ran out following a questionable quarterback draw with 14 seconds to go.

Prescott was fined $25,000 by NFL on Thursday for comments after the game condoning debris being thrown on the officials by fans as they left the field.

But Jones was emphatic in his belief that Dak Prescott can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.

“Yes, I do. I sure do,” Jones said. “I start right there with a big circle and a big plus [for the] future is Dak Prescott. He has shown every time he’s ever gotten in a position, he’s shown that he is a winner in football. He’s shown that every time he’s ever had the chance to. Dak Prescott has the skill to make it happen.”

The same grace, however, was not afforded to receiver Amari Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 contract before last season.

Cooper was the league’s highest paid receiver in 2021 with a $20 million base salary with a $2 million roster bonus but his production dropped off dramatically.

He had just 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He further frustrated the Cowboys for being unvaccinated and missing two contests on reserve/COVID-19.

But Cooper also proved to be a victim of a Cowboys offense that prefers to spread the ball around rather than target a specific receiver, especially when they are double covered as he was at times.

None of that mattered to Jones. He refused to talk about Cooper contract but he did speak on his lack of impact relative to the contract.

“How he fits in and he should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field,” Jones said. “Not half, that’s an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it when they’re going in the middle with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL.”

What does this all mean for Cooper’s future with the Cowboys?

Jones wouldn’t say but he allowed that it’s something worthy of discussion.

“The reason those contracts are being discussed is because they have two sides to them: one’s got it coming and the other’s got to pay it,” Jones said. ”And the one that’s got it coming is going to go out and perform usually to the level of the contract. That’s usually the way I think about those contracts.”

Cooper is under contract for three more years and has already said he wants to stay.

“I don’t make those decisions,” Cooper said after the 49ers game. “I honestly don’t know, but hopefully.”

The Cowboys will have to make a decision on or before March 20. That is when his $20 million salary for 2022 will become fully guaranteed.