Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys fan who rode horse through Walmart after win over Bengals

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The Dallas Cowboys won their first game of the season Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm.

And one fan celebrated in a way so big it could only fit in Texas.

The Cowboys' supporter rode a white horse through a local Walmart wearing a Dak Prescott jersey. As for the horse, it had blue dye on its tail and a unicorn horn on its head for good measure.

A clip of the bizarre scene circulated the internet and gave many people a good laugh.

When asked if he'd seen the viral moment, team owner Jerry Jones shared he had a similar experience.

"I've literally been on a horse inside before and it's a dicey thing," he said laughing on 105.3 The Fan, "because if that horse gets to slippin' and slidin' and kickin', it's a mess."

WINNING MINDSET: Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons shares team’s mantra for upset vs. Cincinnati Bengals

But is riding a horse in a Walmart even legal?

In the city of Arlington, the act is illegal on private property without the consent of the owner. However, if there is no complaint filed, no crime is committed. Local authorities did not receive any calls about the Cowboy fan and his horse, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The fan could a chance to ride again Monday after the Cowboys matchup against the undefeated New York Giants.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys fan who rode horse in Walmart

