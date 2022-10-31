Jerry Jones lauds Tony Pollard, but no Dallas Cowboys controversy. Ezekiel Elliott is RB1

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·4 min read

When Dak Prescott was sidelined with a fractured thumb and back up Cooper Rush won a couple of games in his place, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones openly campaigned for a quarterback controversy.

But after Tony Pollard replaced an injured Ezekiel Elliott and rushed for career-high tying 131 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Sundays 49-29 victory against the Chicago Bears to fan the flames of a broiling talk show and fan debate over who should be RB1 in Dallas, Jones not only declined to participate but tried his best to shut any talk of a controversy down — not that it will have any hope of quelling the fire.

Elliott didn’t play against the Bears because of a sprained knee. But he will return to the starting lineup when the Cowboys resume play against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13 after this week’s bye.

Jones lauded Pollard, who had a career-high 147 yards from scrimmage, for his play and his big play ability but he said Elliott remains the engine in the running game.

“Of course, we go as Zeke goes. I really mean that,” Jones said when initially asked about Pollard’s performance. “Zeke’s that important to this team and every bit as important as he was before the game. It gives me personally and I want all our fans to feel good about our future because we’ll have a healthier Zeke for not using him this ballgame.

“There’s no argument,” Jones continued. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver it, Zeke’s ability with what he does for us in pass protection, frankly, Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there. We’re going to go as Zeke goes. I really mean it. He’s that integral to our success this year.”

What’s also true is that there is no debate on the Cowboys about the running back position.

They have used them both in tandem all season and plan to continue to do so when Elliott returns to health.

While Elliott no longer dominates as he did earlier in his career when he won 2 NFL rushing titles, his toughness as a runner and blocker are integral to the Cowboys offense.

But there is also no question that Pollard is the more productive back on the Cowboys and arguably the most explosive back in the NFL.

He leads the team in rushing with 506 yards on 81 carries. His 6.2 yards per carry tops the NFL

No back in the NFL has more scores of 50 plus yards in 2022, including a 54-yard touchdown run against the Bears.

His five touchdown runs of 40 or more yards dating back to 2020 lead the NFL.

“We look at Tony as a one and Zeke as a one,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’re very fortunate to have this duo of backs. We prepare that way, we scheme that way. Tony just took the lead spot and we planned on, the goal was to get him around 20 carries. Frankly, if the game would have gone a different direction, he could’ve gone to 30.

“Tony is a very disciplined runner, and he’s got the home-run speed. (He has) the ability to run inside the tackles, but then when he gets on the perimeter he’s dangerous because he breaks tackles and he can finish the run. I thought Tony Pollard played the way he always does. He just had more opportunities today.”

And what’s also true is that Elliott is his biggest supporter.

He was the first one to greet Pollard when he came off the field scoring the first of his three touchdowns against the Bears.

“Tony ran lights out,” Elliott said. “He did his thing today. He took off. I know what Tony is capable of. He’s explosive, but he’s physical, too. He can do everything. I’m proud of Tony.

“It’s always good to see someone that puts a lot into this game reap the rewards.”

And in regards to Jones comments and his place on the Cowboys, Elliott said it’s not about him, it’s about the team.

His focus is doing whatever it takes to raise a Super Bowl trophy at the end of the season along with Pollard.

“I’m confident in myself,” Elliott said. “But, sh–, it’s a team sport. It takes 11 dudes on both sides of the ball. It takes both sides of the ball. It takes special teams. Everyone is important.

“Football is the ultimate team sport. It’s never about me. It’s about we.”

And that’s what matters most for the Cowboys right now.

Pollard or Elliott?

Both.

