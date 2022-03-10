Jerry Jones’ latest headline is the real reason the Dallas Cowboys are America’s team

The lawsuit is full of embarrassing sentences, allegations of affairs, hush money to the momma, a spoiled girl who wants more cash, and all sorts of tawdry details that we consume like a gallon of $5.50 gasoline.

We can’t help ourselves.

We need it.

So we give it a look see.

Just to laugh, and to feel better about ourselves.

We should eat the broccoli and kale, but we love junk.

The Dallas Cowboys are the ultimate guilty pleasure of Twinkies on top of a chocolate cake with a drizzle of beer, a side of curly fries and a chaser of lemon bars that are dipped in caramel.

Jerry Jones’ latest embarrassing headline this time involves not an employee allegedly looking at the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, but allegations that he fathered a child who now wants back into her dad’s wallet.

Nothing in the lawsuit is good, neither for the plaintiff nor the defendant.

Even less of it is surprising.

It’s on brand.

It’s the type of salacious story line that made Jerry Springer’s daytime talk show of unbelievable trash internationally famous.

It’s the type of story that makes the Dallas Cowboys America’s Team.

They don’t win Super Bowls, or playoff games. Instead, they have replaced postseason wins with a collection tawdry tales more appropriate for the TV soap opera Dallas than the Dallas Cowboys.

From a value standpoint, there is no difference.

No one on the planet grasps the relationship between relevancy and revenue quite like Jerry Jones, and while even this latest headline will cost him, it will ultimately help the Dallas Cowboys’ bottom line.

Without being located in New York City or Los Angeles, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in North American sports, as valued by Forbes.

They are because of headlines just like these.

These types of TMZ stories, however ugly, are currency because the market for these headlines is so big.

It made Jerry Springer a very rich man.

They are embarrassing, and quite often pathetic.

As my 82-year-old mother once instructed me during a bad day, “Son, no one ever died of embarrassment.”

Doesn’t mean it’s fun.

Given the level of wealth Jerry has amassed over the years, his is an existence most of us in the proletariat class cannot fathom.

Just as we cannot imagine having that much money to buy a 45,000-foot yacht (size approximate), we can’t conceive being a target of a potential lawsuit every morning we wake up.

This is Jerry’s life, and he deserves not a shred of pity. He’s earned where he is today. Good and bad.

He is a 79-year-old man who is keenly aware of his mortality. He’s watching friends die now, and he knows the value of every single day.

His family will love and revere him regardless of the accuracy of this lawsuit, or ultimately whatever comes from it.

Even if this lawsuit is dismissed, and the claims are proven untrue, to the public it will just be one more crazy Jerry story that we have come to expect over the last 30 years.

They are personal, have nothing to do with the Dallas Cowboys football team, but help the Dallas Cowboys’ bottom line.

It’s just more Dallas Cowboys’ junk that we can’t help but consume, and ultimately why they remain America’s Team.