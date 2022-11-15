Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is no weak link but key to Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl hopes

Quarterback Dak Prescott will never win over his critics until he leads the Dallas Cowboys on a deep playoff run and possibly a Super Bowl victory.

His lack of postseason success and his $40 million make him a focal point every time the Cowboy lose a big game, no matter his stats or his play.

Following Sunday’s 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, critics again pointed Prescott as a reason for loss.

Never mind that Prescott rebounded from two first-half interceptions to lead the Cowboys to a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

And never mind that the Cowboys defense surrendered 207 yards rushing and allowed rookie receiver Christian Watson to catch four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

That Prescott couldn’t beat Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who only passed 20 times in the game, has been the national talking point.

Prescott, who was 1-of-5 on third and fourth down passes while the team was going scoreless over the fourth quarter and overtime, completed 27 of 46 passes for 265 yard with 3 touchdowns and two interceptions in the game.

Stephen A. Smith, of ESPN, was one of the loudest critics, saying that Prescott is not living up to the four-year, $160 million contract that the Cowboys gave him before last season.

He even called Prescott the weakest link on the Cowboys, an accusation that was vehemently dispute by owner Jerry Jones on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

“I can say that’s not correct,” Jones said. “The strength that I look at of our chance to win a championship is Dak and his leadership at that position. I don’t think that’s accurate.”

Jones added that Prescott is the reason he believes the Cowboys have chance to win a title for the first time 1995, despite his past playoff failures.

Prescott is 1-3 in the playoffs in his career.

“Dak brings us a separator,” Jones said. “Now, does that mean Dak’s going to win every game or make every comeback or every key situation? Of course not. But by the same token, if you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year we want to have.”