Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is 'more like Tom Brady' than Troy Aikman, Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stopped short of calling Dak Prescott equal to Tom Brady.

But he did make an interesting comparison with his quarterback to the New England Patriots legend on his radio show Friday, when Jones was asked how Prescott compares to Tony Romo and Troy Aikman — two former Cowboys quarterbacks held in high regard.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan, via ProFootballTalk:

“Oh, I think he’s neither. I really do. I think he’s more like [Tom] Brady. Now, I’m not going to. . . .We know Tom Brady and he’s no Tom Brady. I didn’t say that. But the point is he will evolve and is evolving into a guy that will beat you. He will beat you with different circumstances and different players and different type teams. He will be on teams that have better defense than others. He will be on teams that have better protection than others. I think we got us one in Dak.”

Dak isn’t Brady

Jones rightfully caught himself before straight-up making the Prescott-Brady comparison. As flamboyant as Jones is, he won’t say on the record that Prescott will have a similar career trajectory as Brady. Though they were both overlooked in the draft and their stats might be similar in their first 52 starts, Prescott is a few Super Bowl rings shy of even starting that conversation.

Prescott has led the Cowboys to two playoff appearances since taking over the starting job in 2016, twice losing in the divisional round. He earned his first playoff win last season, beating the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round before the Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Brady, meanwhile, had two Super Bowl rings — winning Super Bowl MVP both times — by the end of his third season as the Patriots’ starter.

Nevertheless, Jones’ point had probably more to do with the type of player that Prescott is and his ability to win regardless of the roster he is dealt.

Another interesting wrinkle is that Prescott is a pending free agent, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that the two sides were not close on a contract extension for the quarterback. Interestingly enough, Prescott told USA Today earlier this year that he would not sign a Brady-like, team-friendly contract.

On the flip side, Brady is 42 and Prescott is 26. We’ll see if we can revisit this discussion in 16 years.

