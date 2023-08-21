What was Jerry Jones confusing answer on Dallas Cowboys going with an unknown at kicker

Outside season-ending injuries to rookie linebacker DaMarvion Overshown and rookie tight end John Stephens, the biggest Dallas Cowboys disappointment in the 22-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was the inability to get unknown kicker Brandon Aubrey some quality attempts.

Aubrey made two extra points and had three touchbacks on kickoffs.

But no field goal attempts on the road in an hostile environment was a huge fail on the part of the Cowboys.

Not only has Aubrey never kicked in an NFL game before, he has never done it before a crowds of fans at the game.

Remember, Aubrey didn’t play American football growing up in Plano. He was a soccer stay. He played soccer in college and only took up football a few years ago.

He had a successful run in the USFL spring league the past two years but there no crowds of people.

As much of the Cowboys like his potential and his story, there has to be some trepidation on possibly going into the season with an unknown at kicker, especially considering the championship expectations.

Yet, owner Jerry Jones scoff at the mere suggestions that Cowboys need to be worried and should go find a veteran kicker.

“No. Not at all. Because sometimes I’ve seen what happens when you go into one with someone who’s kicked before and I didn’t like that,” Jones said. “That doesn’t necessarily ensure you anything.”

“I like what this guy’s shown us. I like his story. I like how he got here and how [special teams coach] John [Fassel] feels about him. It feels good.”

It would be a great story if an unknown and unproven kicker was a key factor in the Cowboys reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since their last title in 1995.

But it would be a crazy story it that 28-year drought extends to the 29 because the Cowboys didn’t exhaust all options to get a veteran they could trust and chose to go with a novice.

At least, the Cowboys would have the comfort of the knowing that my kicker has “driven the car” in a real game before.

But Jones responded as only he would.

“He just needs to get out here and get some experience,” Jones said before adding, “It’d be like dropping a 21-year-old in the valley and bringing him back and drinking a beer.”

Huh?

What does a 21-year drinking a beer after being dropped in the valley have to do putting the weight of a franchise on an unknown kicker?

Only Jerry Jones knows.

But the support from Aubrey is solid in the Cowboys front office, until it isn’t.

Vice-president Stephen Jones echoed Jerry Jones’ sentiment regarding Aubrey but made it clear that nothing is set in stone for the Sept. 10 season opener at the New York Giants.

“We’ve seen veteran kickers throughout the years come in here and they don’t do any good,” Stephen Jones said. “And we’ve seen a bunch of young kickers do really well. So I got a lot of confidence in our coaching staff, a lot of confidence in [Fassel]. “We’re getting a good feel for this guy, what his nervous system is like and how he’ll kick.

“We got three weeks before the season starts. A lot of work still to be done.”