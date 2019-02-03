Jerry Jones confirmed Jason Garrett will not get contract extension

As he enters the final season of his contract, it seems that Jason Garrett will need to make a deep postseason run next year if he wants to remain in Dallas. (Jordon Kelly/Getty Images)

Reports surfaced after the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs this fall that owner Jerry Jones wasn’t planning to extend head coach Jason Garrett’s contract.

Jones made that clear on Saturday night, confirming that Garrett will not receive a contract extension heading into next season — the final one under Garrett’s current deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We have been there before without a contract,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill on Saturday in Atlanta. “He trusts me. I do trust him or he wouldn’t be the head coach to begin with. Our business is made too much of when you look at extensions and non extensions.”

The situation this offseason is very similar to where Garrett was after the 2014 season, too. The Cowboys, fresh off a 12-4 year with a NFC East title, had fallen to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs in the infamous Dez Bryant “catch” game. Soon after, Jones gave Garrett a five-year, $30 million extension.

Jones has made it clear he’s taking a different approach this time around. Garrett is very obviously coaching for his job in 2019.

Garrett, however, declined to comment about heading into the final year of his contract.

“I don’t spend a lot of time on the business of football,” Garrett told the Star-Telegram. “I spend time trying to build a team we all can be proud of.”

How many wins does Garrett need to get contract extension?

This is a tough question to answer, especially with the 2018 season just wrapping up so there are really two ways to look at it.

On the one hand, Garrett led the Cowboys to their third NFC East championship in six years and their third NFC divisional round appearance in the same timespan. It’s hard to complain about a coach who repeatedly accomplishes those feats.

Story continues

And, Garrett led the Cowboys to seven wins in their final eight weeks to secure a postseason berth this season. The team, it appears, is trending in the right direction.

On the other hand, though, Garrett isn’t winning when it matters.

[Watch live: Super Bowl LIII on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET]

The Cowboys haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1995, and have just four postseason wins since then. Garrett has won just twice in the postseason in his near-decade spent with the team — and he’s won those games by only a combined six points.

Garrett’s teams just keep falling short of the mark — even when it looks like they shouldn’t. And when a team keeps falling short of the mark — especially a team like the Dallas Cowboys — the head coach is going to take the blame.

While it’s impossible to know for sure, it’s probably fair to say that simply making the postseason next year isn’t enough to guarantee Garrett keeps his job. He’s likely going to have to take the Cowboys to a place they haven’t been since the 1995 season: A conference championship game.

Knowing how Jones operates, though, it certainly could take more than that.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Watch Super Bowl LIII live stream free with the Yahoo Sports app

• LeBron, Durant wear Kaepernick jerseys ahead of Super Bowl LIII

• Lakers reportedly underwhelm Pelicans with initial Davis offer

• Patriots’ McCourty twins living out their childhood dream

