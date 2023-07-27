Jerry Hall among A List guests at Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party
Jerry Hall was among A List guests at Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday party last night.
Ms Hall, 67, exchanged vows with the Rolling Stones musician at a ceremony in Bali in 1990, but they split nine years later after a 22-year relationship.
The former model, who recently divorced Rupert Murdoch, 92, wore a brown dress which she paired with a loose-fitting caramel garment draped over her shoulders and a gold necklace.
She was joined by two of her four children Georgia May, 31, and 39-year-old Elizabeth Jagger.
Mr Jagger recently announced his engagement to Melanie Hamrick, 36, who was also in attendance. The couple have been dating since 2014.
The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 and were the highest grossing touring act of the 1990s and 2000s.
Keith Richards, 79, yesterday shared a video on social media wishing his bandmate well.
He wrote: “Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith.”
Ronnie Wood, 76, who also joined the party that descended on Embargo Republica, a nightclub in Chelsea, London, to celebrate the milestone.
