Jerry Falwell Jr. Taking 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence' As Liberty University President

Jerry Falwell Jr., president and chancellor of Liberty University, is taking an “indefinite leave absence from his roles” at the school, the university’s Board of Trustees announced Friday.

The announcement comes after Falwell, a top evangelical Christian personality in the U.S., shared ― and then deleted ― a photo on Instagram in which his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

NEWS: Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking “indefinite leave of absence” from Liberty University. pic.twitter.com/kl8SF8Omcy — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) August 7, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.