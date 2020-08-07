Jerry Falwell Jr Out ‘Indefinitely’ at Liberty University After Unzipped Pants Photo

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from his post as president of the religious college.

“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full board, met today and requested Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” a statement from the university’s board reads. He was appointed to the position after the death of his father in 2007.

Falwell faced controversy and criticism over a recent photo on a yacht with a woman he called his wife’s assistant. The two appeared with their shirt rolled up and stomach’s exposed, and Falwell’s pants were unzipped, revealing his underwear. He deleted the photo and apologized, saying he’d “be a good boy now.”

He’s also called for all Liberty students to return to campus in the fall semester despite the coronavirus pandemic against the advice of public health experts.

