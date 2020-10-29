Jerry’s Deli In Studio City, Which Once Had Andy Kaufman As A Busboy, To Close Friday

The original Studio City location for Jerry’s Famous Deli has announced it will close on Friday.

The New York-style deli, located at 21853 Ventura Blvd., opened in 1973 as an outpost of Solley’s Delicatessen. It was purchased in 1996 by Jerry’s Famous Deli Inc., based in Studio City. The location, adjacent to a bowling alley, was the scene of many celebrity sightings and was patronized by Adam Sandler, Will Smith and the Seinfeld cast, among others.

Comedian Andy Kaufman used to bus tables at the restaurant at the height of his fame on the television show Taxi. Kaufman would stay in character as a humble busboy, always denying that he was Kaufman.

The Jerry’s in Studio City joins the fallen other locations in the chain. Within the last year, Jerry’s closed closed locations in Woodland Hills, Marina del Rey and West Hollywood, as well as one in Miami Beach.

The Studio City location was opened by Ike Starkman and Jerry Seidman. It was an instant hit, bringing a taste of New York to a location near a host of television and film studios with many New York transplants.

