Jerry Colangelo thinks his son, Bryan, lost his job with the 76ers over 'nothing that he did'

Philadelphia 76ers special adviser Jerry Colangelo said he thinks his son, Bryan, lost his job as the 76ers president earlier this year over “nothing that he did.” (Getty Images)

After an investigation by an independent firm, the Philadelphia 76ers determined that former team president and director of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo was at fault after a report from The Ringer linked him to a series of burner Twitter accounts earlier this year.

The accounts were used to criticize players, coaches, league executives and disclose sensitive team information. He resigned shortly after the investigation, which determined that he was “careless” and “reckless” with sensitive team information, even though his wive, Barbara Bottini, admitted to running the accounts.

Bryan has denied all knowledge of the accounts, though the firm that handled the investigation couldn’t determine if he was aware of them or not.

Bryan’s father, Jerry, went on Sirius XM NBA radio on Tuesday to talk about his time as a special advisor with the 76ers, which will come to a close this year.

He also brought up his son, Bryan. Jerry stuck up for his son, and said it was “unfortunate” that Bryan lost his job.

.@Hoophall member and current Philadelphia 76ers special adviser, Jerry Colangelo joined @TermineRadio and @Jumpshot8 discussing his contribution to the team's renaissance as well as the 'unfortunate' way his son, Bryan lost his job (as the team's President). #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/1m0ryIHHAE — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 1, 2018

“It was a tough year for Bryan, under the circumstances, to lose the job over something, nothing that he did,” Jerry said. “That is unfortunate.”

While he wasn’t officially blamed for the incident, it’s widely believed that Bryan had something to do with the burner accounts.

Even if he truly wasn’t running the account and it was his wife, Bryan is still partly at fault for leaking information to her — which makes Jerry’s statement that Bryan lost his job over “nothing that he did” rather hard to believe.

